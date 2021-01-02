The Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off in an AFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is 5-10 overall and 2-5 at home, while Las Vegas is 7-8 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Raiders have won six of the last 10 in this AFC West rivalry and has also covered in eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff consideration.

However, both squads are 8-7 against the spread so far this season and both teams are fighting through some injury issues to conclude the season. Las Vegas is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Raiders vs. Broncos odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 50.5.

Raiders vs. Broncos spread: Broncos +2.5

Raiders vs. Broncos over-under: 51 points

Raiders vs. Broncos money line: Broncos +130; Raiders -150

What you need to know about the Broncos

The Broncos were close but ultimately feel this past Sunday 19-16 to the Los Angeles Chargers. One thing holding Denver back was the mediocre play of quarterback Drew Lock, who did not have his best game. Despite throwing one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and averaged only 5.6 yards per passing attempt.

Lock has had an uneven season, completing just 57.0 percent of his passes and throwing for 2,594 yards and 14 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. With Phillip Lindsay (hip) out for the remainder of the season, the Broncos will lean heavily on Melvin Gordon, who has put up 1,034 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns this season.

What you need to know about the Raiders

Las Vegas had victory within its grasp last week but couldn't quite capture it as the squad lost 26-25 to Miami. Despite the loss, the Raiders had strong showings from wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who caught five passes for one TD and 155 yards, and quarterback Derek Carr, who passed for one TD and 336 yards on 34 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments was Agholor's 85-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the fourth quarter.

A couple defensive stats to consider in this one: The Broncos come into the contest boasting the third fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the NFL at 19. Less enviably, Las Vegas is second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 23 on the season.

