The Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos (2-2) in an AFC West rivalry game on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos are coming off a 10-9 road win over the New York Jets, and have won two straight after opening the season 0-2. The Raiders are coming off a 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Raiders have won eight straight games in this rivalry, and lead the all-time series 73-54-2.

Kickoff in Denver is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Broncos are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Broncos vs. Raiders odds, and the over/under is 36 points.

Broncos vs. Raiders spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos vs. Raiders over/under: 36 points

Broncos vs. Raiders money line: Broncos -152, Raiders +128

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos have been one of the best defensive teams in the NFL in 2024. Through four games, the Broncos rank second in total yards allowed per game (256.5) and third in both passing yards allowed per game (146.0) and points allowed per game (13.8). The Broncos also rank second in the NFL with 16 sacks. Outside linebacker Jonathan Cooper leads the team with 3.0.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has experienced some growing pains to open the season but played turnover-free football in the team's two wins. His top target has been veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who has 15 catches for 192 yards and a touchdown.

Why the Raiders can cover

The Raiders have won eight straight games against the Broncos. The Raiders have been streaky on the defensive side of the ball in 2024, but they do have one of the league's best groups of pass rushers. All-Pro Maxx Crosby (3.0 sacks) is a NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, though he is questionable with an ankle injury. If he's limited or can't go, his supporting cast including Charles Snowden, Christian Wilkins and Tyree Wilson, is strong.

The Raiders have also been streaky on the offensive side of the ball, but remain a group that is capable of erupting on any given Sunday. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has the look of a future All-Pro. The first-round pick out of Georgia has 20 catches for 216 yards through four games.

