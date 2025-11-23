Skip to Main Content
Raiders vs. Browns live updates: Rookie Shedeur Sanders makes first start for Cleveland

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 12 matchup featuring Sanders making his first NFL start

By
1 min read

The Shedeur Sanders show comes full force today with the former Colorado star getting his first NFL start as the 2-8 Browns visit the 2-8 Raiders.

It's been a whirlwind past week for Sanders, who made his regular-season NFL debut last Sunday against the Ravens after starter Dillon Gabriel suffered a concussion. Sanders completed just four of 16 passes for 47 yards, threw an interception and took two sacks in an eventual 23-16 loss. During the game, Sanders' house was robbed, with thieves taking an estimated $200,000 of property. Now, the fifth-round pick and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is getting his chance to become the Browns' first quarterback to win his first career start since Eric Zeier in 1995 -- the year after Deion Sanders won Defensive Player of the Year. Since then, Cleveland quarterbacks making their first career start are 0-17.

Though most eyes will be on Shedeur Sanders, it'll also be worth watching the other side of the ball for Myles Garrett. The Browns superstar has 15 sacks this season, most in the NFL, and is on pace to shatter the single-season record of 22.5. Garrett has 10 sacks in his last three games, and he'll look to continue his hot streak against Geno Smith and a struggling Las Vegas offense.

Here's how to watch today's game, and be sure to keep up with our live blog and analysis below!

Where to watch Browns vs. Raiders live

  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 23 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada 
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Raiders -3.5; O/U 36.5 (via DraftKings)
