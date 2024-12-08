The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) can take over the NFC South but they must beat the Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) in NFL Week 14 on CBS and Paramount+. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have weathered an injury-riddled season and gotten to .500, although it wasn't easy in a 26-23 overtime win against the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Raiders made things very interesting against the Kansas City Chiefs but suffered a 19-17 loss and have been officially eliminated from the playoff hunt. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is 1 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Buccaneers vs. Raiders odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47. Tampa Bay is a -295 money line favorite (risk $295 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +238 underdog. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Raiders vs. Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Raiders date: Sunday, Dec. 8

Buccaneers vs. Raiders time: 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Raiders streaming: Paramount+

Week 14 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Buccaneers

Before tuning into Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 24-10 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 204-138 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 58-31 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Buccaneers vs. Raiders, the model is backing Tampa Bay to cover the spread. The Bucs might have gotten a scare against a lowly Panthers team in Week 13, but they should be able to ride the wave against a Raiders team with little to play for down the stretch.

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers is the only bright spot for Vegas as he leads the NFL with 84 receptions and tops all rookies with 884 receiving yards, and will be going up against a Bucs passing defense that ranks 30th in the league. The Raiders' defense ranks outside of the top 10 and is going up against a Bucs offense that ranks fifth with 377.6 average yards per game. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.