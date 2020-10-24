It appears this game will indeed happen, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are slated to kick off from Allegiant Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Due to several Raiders players landing on the reserve/COVID list earlier this week, the NFL decided to make a schedule change. Since the Raiders had to undergo additional testing, the league decided to move this matchup to the afternoon and move the Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup to prime time. There were no positive COVID-19 tests registered for the Raiders on Saturday, so the game appears to be a go.

The Raiders lead the all-time series with the Buccaneers, 7-2, and have won four out of the past five. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Buccaneers (-4.5) at Raiders

This line reopened at Buccaneers -3 on Sunday night, but has climbed over a full point.

The pick: Buccaneers -4.5. This game was actually one of my locks of the week. Here's what I published earlier this week regarding this matchup:

"The Raiders may have had a bye week to prepare for this big matchup, but they are actually winless against the spread following their bye week over the last three seasons. Plus, the kind of win the Buccaneers registered over the undefeated Packers may have been even better than a week off. Brady thew two touchdowns and recorded a 104.9 rating last week, and has thrown eight touchdowns vs. zero interceptions in five career starts against the Raiders. Ronald Jones was also incredible with 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns and more importantly, the Buccaneers' defense returned to form. Tampa Bay's defense has really been the X-factor for this team so far. When that unit is on, it is one of the best defenses in the league and can completely shut down Aaron Rodgers. But when they're struggling, however, Nick Foles can beat them. With how Brady and the offense have been finding their footing, however, I'm more confident in this Buccaneers team than I have been all season."

Over/Under 52

The total has fallen as the week has gone on, as it was listed at 53.5 on Sunday night but has fallen more than a full point.

The pick: Over 52. I'm leaning towards taking the Over since both of these teams are in the top eight when it comes to average points scored per game this season.

Player props

Josh Jacobs total rushing attempts: Over 19.5 (+100). While the Raiders have plenty of intriguing weapons on offense, Jacobs is still the heart and soul of this unit. I think the Raiders are going to use him plenty on Sunday since they are coming off their bye, plus that juice on the Over is intriguing as well.

Ronald Jones total rushing yards: Over 68.5 (-115). Jones has finally appeared to establish himself as the Buccaneers' No. 1 back. He has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last three games with two total touchdowns as well. I think Bruce Arians is confident in him -- and while I'm not saying he can go over 100 rushing yards for a fourth straight game, I think he can cross 69.

Derek Carr total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-130). Carr is averaging over two touchdown passes per game and has thrown at least two touchdowns in every game this season other than the season opener. The Buccaneers are obviously considered to be a "hot" team right now, so if the Raiders go down early, Carr will definitely be forced to throw. I would guess he throws two or three touchdowns on Sunday.

Derek Carr total passing yards: Over 271.5 (-115). Carr has passed this mark three out of five times and has throw for at least 311 passing yards in the last two games. I'll take a flier on the Over.