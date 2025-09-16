Las Vegas hasn't been able to protect quarterback Geno Smith on key third downs. Both of the most critical third downs for the Raiders tonight have ended with sacks of quarterback Geno Smith. Daniel Carlson's 40-yard field goal, trims the Chargers' lead to four, 10-6, with 9:54 left to play in the half.
Raiders vs. Chargers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
Monday night's doubleheader wraps up with Las Vegas hosting Los Angeles in an AFC West showdown
A number of rivalries are set to be renewed in the "Monday Night Football" nightcap with the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0).
Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to renew his rivalry with new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. The two coaches were rivals in the Pac-10 when Harbaugh was at Stanford and Carroll was at USC, and in the NFC West when Harbaugh was with the San Francisco 49ers and Carroll was with the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll owns the NFL head-to-head record at 5-4 with wins in five of the past six meetings, including their lone playoff showdown in the 2013 NFC Championship game.
Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert will look to extend his success against the AFC West rival Raiders on Monday night: He is 6-3 with 21 total touchdowns to only two interceptions in his career against Las Vegas. Herbert will look to build on his rapport with 2023 first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston struggled with drops in his first two seasons, but his five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns made the difference in a 27-21 Week 1 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.
Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith will have his top target in All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers (knee). He only practiced in a limited fashion one day, Saturday, in the lead up to the game Monday night. Smith will have 2025 sixth-overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty, who recorded his first rushing touchdown in the team's 20-13 Week 1 win at the New England Patriots.
Which AFC West high-flying offense will prevail in Week 2? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!
Where to watch Chargers vs. Raiders live
- Date: Monday, Sept. 15 | Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
- TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Chargers -3.5; O/U 46.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Mack is going to get an X-ray right now, according to ESPN's broadcast.
Allen easily got both feet down despite limited real estate in the back corner of the end zone.
End 1Q: Chargers 10, Raiders 3
Herbert is able to escape the pocket to hit veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen for a 10-yard touchdown because of rookie running back Omarion Hampton's blocking. Hampton stonewalled Raiders linebacker Devin White multiple times on the scoring strike as Herbert rolled out to the right to hit a streaking Allen in the back right corner of the end zone. Los Angeles leads 10-3 with 20 seconds left in the first quarter.
Dicker hit his 94th career field goal to open up the scoring on "Monday Night Football." The 38-yard make by Dicker represented his 94th made field goal in 100 career attempts, and that's huge because 100 career attempts is enough to qualify him for the all-time field goal percentage leaderboard. Dicker (94%) is now the new No. 1 ahead of Baltimore Ravens legend Justin Tucker (89.1%).
Mid 1Q: Raiders 3, Chargers 3
Two drives have come and gone for Las Vegas without a target for 2024 first-team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers. Quarterback Geno Smith may not be fully trusting in Bowers' knee after the tight end only practiced once this week: in a limited fashion on Saturday.
Smith took a 10-yard sack at the hands of former Raiders superstar Khalil Mack on third-and-7. That's why Las Vegas settled for a tie via a 54-yard field goal.
Early 1Q: Chargers 3, Raiders 0
A five-yard gain to wide receiver Ladd McConkey was sandwiched in between two incompletions by quarterback Justin Herbert on Los Angeles' opening drive following the takeaway. That certainly takes a little air out of the Chargers' sails, but they're still able to take an early 3-0 lead.
Smith didn't see Chargers safety Alohi Gilman lurking in zone coverage when he attempted to rifle a throw in tight to wide receiver Tre Tucker, and Los Angeles capitalized on that error. Gilman batted the football into the air, and Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley intercepted the football. Los Angeles takes over at the Raiders' 25 for their first drive of the night. Smith entered Monday night with a 4-12 record in 16 primetime starts.
Jeanty became the sixth Raider since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger with a rushing touchdown in his first career game and the first to do so since Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs in 2019.
Raiders with rush TD in first career Game
Since 1970 Merger
Season
Ashton Jeanty 2025
Josh Jacobs 2019
Jalen Ricard 2016
Napoleon Kaufman 1995
Greg Robinson 1993
Marcus Allen 1982
Geno Smith is 4-12 in his career as an NFL starting quarterback in primetime games, the fourth-worst record by a starting quarterback in primetime in the 21st century, minimum 15 starts. He is coming off a solid performance in the team's Week 1 win at the New England Patriots, which was an afternoon game: 362 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception on 24 of 34 passing.
Worst Primetime Record by Starting QB
Since 2000
W-L Win Pct
Daniel Jones 1-15 .063
Andy Dalton 6-21 .222
Kerry Collins 5-16 .238
Geno Smith 4-12 .250
> Minimum 15 starts
Herbert threw for 318 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Los Angeles' 27-21 Week 1 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil. Much of that production came against Chiefs four-time Super Bowl champion defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's vaunted blitz. Herbert's 173 yards passing against the blitz were the second-most passing yards against the Chiefs' blitz under Spags. He also became the first quarterback to be blitzed 15 or more times and average 10 or more yards per dropback against the Spagnuolo blitz.
The Chargers won both games against the Raiders in 2024 by double digits and have won three of the last four against Las Vegas. Los Angeles has also won three consecutive "Monday Night Football" games vs. Las Vegas. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will also look to continue his success against one of his AFC West rivals.
Justin Herbert Career vs Raiders
W-L 6-3
Pass YPG 279.6
Total TD-INT 21-2
Passer Rating 101.4
The Chargers are looking to start 2-0 for the second straight season and both years under Jim Harbaugh. The Raiders are looking to go 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 season, the last year Las Vegas made the playoffs.
Carroll will become the first head coach to coach an NFL game at the age of 74 when the Chargers and Raiders square off in Las Vegas.
Monday night marks the first meeting between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll since 2014 when they were the head coaches of the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks respectively. The two are 6-6 against each other including their battles in the Pac-10 at Stanford and USC, but Carroll has the NFL edge at 5-4. Carroll has won the five of the last six meetings, including the playoffs.
Jim Harbaugh-Pete Carroll Head-to-Head Career
College (Stanford vs USC)
- Stanford led series 2-1
- Notable meeting: Stanford won 23-20 as 40.5-pt underdog in 2007 (largest upset in FBS matchup in past 30 years)
NFL (49ers vs Seahawks)
- Seahawks led series 5-4
- Notable meeting: Seahawks won 2013 NFC Championship game (won 23-17 after trailing 17-13 entering 4th quarter)
-
1:36
J.J. McCarthy (Ankle) Unlikely To Play Sunday Vs. Bengals
-
1:35
Report: Jayden Daniels Dealing With Sprained Knee
-
1:45
Joe Burrow To Undergo Toe Surgery
-
1:47
Puka Nacua Is 1-Of-1
-
1:09
Jared Verse & Byron Young Best Pass Rush Duo?
-
0:22
BREAKING: Jayden Daniels Has Knee Sprain, TBD vs Raiders
-
1:42
MNF Buccaneers at Texans: Houston Coming Off Lackluster Week 1
-
1:54
MNF Buccaneers at Texans; Baker Mayfield Looks to Buck Bad MNF Trend
-
1:28
MNF Buccaneers at Texans; Bucs Still Without Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs
-
1:02
MNF Buccaneers at Texans: Picks to Win
-
1:16
Breaking News: Joe Burrow To Have Surgery On Toe, Will Likely Miss Three Months
-
1:25
Joe Burrow Needs Surgery on Toe, Will Miss At Least 3 Months
-
1:30
Possible Names Bengals Could Look At To Fill In For Joe Burrow
-
5:28
Bears, Lions: Two Organizations Going in Two Different Directions
-
11:10
Kansas City Chiefs Fall To 0-2 For First Time Since 2014
-
1:45
Controversy Around the "Tush Push" Still Remains
-
1:09
Mike McDaniel Not Thinking About Coaching Future
-
1:30
Bijan Robinson Hits 120+ Scrim Yards In Each Of His 1st Two Games Of The Season
-
0:32
Falcons Pull Away, Claim 1st Win Vs Vikings Since 2020
-
1:55
J.J. McCarthy: 1st Top-10 Pick With INT in Each Of His 1st Two Games Since 2021