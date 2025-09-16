Raiders vs. Chargers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

A number of rivalries are set to be renewed in the "Monday Night Football" nightcap with the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0).

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is set to renew his rivalry with new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. The two coaches were rivals in the Pac-10 when Harbaugh was at Stanford and Carroll was at USC, and in the NFC West when Harbaugh was with the San Francisco 49ers and Carroll was with the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll owns the NFL head-to-head record at 5-4 with wins in five of the past six meetings, including their lone playoff showdown in the 2013 NFC Championship game.

Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert will look to extend his success against the AFC West rival Raiders on Monday night: He is 6-3 with 21 total touchdowns to only two interceptions in his career against Las Vegas. Herbert will look to build on his rapport with 2023 first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston. Johnston struggled with drops in his first two seasons, but his five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns made the difference in a 27-21 Week 1 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil.

Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith will have his top target in All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers (knee). He only practiced in a limited fashion one day, Saturday, in the lead up to the game Monday night. Smith will have 2025 sixth-overall pick running back Ashton Jeanty, who recorded his first rushing touchdown in the team's 20-13 Week 1 win at the New England Patriots.

Which AFC West high-flying offense will prevail in Week 2? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!

