Monday Night Football features a must-see matchup in the final NFL game of Week 4. The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Las Vegas Raiders in a contest that will be important for AFC West positioning. The Chargers are 2-1 this season, and Los Angeles pulled off an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Las Vegas remains undefeated at 3-0 after an overtime win over the Miami Dolphins.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Chargers as three-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds. Before you make any Chargers vs. Raiders picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 4 of the 2021 season on an incredible 123-81 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated Chargers vs. Raiders 10,000 times and just revealed its NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Raiders vs. Chargers:

Raiders vs. Chargers spread: Chargers -3

Raiders vs. Chargers over-under: 51.5 points

Raiders vs. Chargers money line: Chargers -170, Raiders +145

LV: Raiders are 2-1 against the spread this season

LAC: Under has hit in all three Chargers' games this season

Why the Raiders can cover

Derek Carr is leading the NFL in passing yards through three games, and the Raiders are heavily reliant on the passing game. Las Vegas should have confidence in moving the ball through the air, but they also have a strong opportunity to find success on the ground. The Chargers are dead-last in the NFL in rushing defense, yielding 170 yards per game, and they are also last in giving up 5.8 yards per carry. Los Angeles has defensive talent, but is No. 30 in yards allowed per drive (41.3) and No. 28 in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert on 50 percent of their chances.

The Raiders are No. 2 in first downs (76) and are converting nearly 47 percent in their own right. On paper, this is a game in which Las Vegas can dial up monster offensive numbers and, if they do stall in the red zone, they can turn things over to kicker Daniel Carlson, who is perfect in leading the NFL with nine field goals and 34 points scored.

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles' offense has been highly efficient, leading the NFL in yards per drive (45.5) and ranking No. 2 in creating points on 50 percent of offensive possessions. The Chargers have intriguing balance, but they are best in the passing game with Justin Herbert at the wheel. Herbert is averaging well over 300 passing yards per game, with top-10 rankings in completions (88) and passing touchdowns (six).

Herbert also has plenty of talent at the wide receiver position, particularly with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Williams and Allen rank in the top 10 of the NFL in receptions and yards, with Williams catching 22 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns. Allen adds 21 catches for 258 yards in his own right, and the Raiders are vulnerable in the red zone. Las Vegas currently has the NFL's worst red zone defense on a percentage basis, and the Chargers can take advantage.

How to make Chargers vs. Raiders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 57 points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see which side to back here.

So who wins Chargers vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football? And which side cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Raiders spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $7,900 on its NFL picks, and find out.