The Las Vegas Raiders will hope to end their three-game losing streak when they open the Week 15 NFL schedule against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Las Vegas (5-8) is winless since defeating the New York Jets 16-12 in Week 10 and returned from its bye to drop a 3-0 decision to Minnesota last Sunday. Los Angeles (5-8) is coming off its fourth loss in five games, a 24-7 setback against Denver in which quarterback Justin Herbert exited with a fractured right index finger that likely will sideline him for TNF. The Chargers posted a 24-17 home victory in their first meeting with the AFC West-rival Raiders this year.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 33.5.

Raiders vs. Chargers spread: Las Vegas -3

Raiders vs. Chargers over/under: 33.5 points

Raiders vs. Chargers money line: Las Vegas -158, Los Angeles +134

LV: Raiders have scored 17 points or fewer in four consecutive games

LAC: Chargers have amassed a total of 23 points over their last three contests



Raiders vs. Chargers live stream: Stream TNF on Amazon

Why the Raiders can cover

Las Vegas may need to turn to Zamir White or Ameer Abdullah to lead its ground attack after Josh Jacobs suffered a quad injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss. White and Abdullah haven't had much work this season, as they have combined for 96 yards on 26 carries. The 30-year-old Abdullah rushed for a career-high 597 yards as a rookie with Detroit in 2015.

If Jacobs is unavailable, Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce may opt to have rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell throw at will against a Chargers defense that ranks 29th against the pass (261.9 yards allowed). The 25-year-old O'Connell has attempted at least 32 passes in three straight games, but has racked up fewer than 270 yards in each outing. Defensive end Maxx Crosby registered a pair of sacks against the Vikings and is tied for third in the league with a career-best 13.5 this year.

Why the Chargers can cover

Easton Stick likely will make his first NFL start if Justin Herbert is unable to go. The 28-year-old Stick replaced Herbert last Sunday and completed 13-of-24 pass attempts for 179 yards in his second appearance since being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and first since 2020. Stick hopes to have Keenan Allen to target, as the veteran wideout's status is uncertain with a heel injury after making six catches for 68 yards against the Broncos.

The 31-year-old Allen leads the league with 108 receptions and fourth with 1,243 receiving yards. He reached 900 career catches in his 139th contest last Sunday, hitting the plateau faster than any player in NFL history. Linebacker Khalil Mack was a force against his former team earlier this season as he set a franchise record with six sacks, giving him 10 in five career meetings with the Raiders.

