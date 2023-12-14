Easton Stick will make his first career start when the Los Angeles Chargers kick off Week 15 of the 2023 NFL schedule by visiting the AFC West-rival Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. A fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Stick is expected to be under center for Los Angeles (5-8) in place of Justin Herbert, who fractured his right index finger in last week's 24-7 loss to Denver and is reportedly out for the season. Las Vegas (5-8) is coming off a 3-0 setback against Minnesota and could be without running back Josh Jacobs, who exited the defeat with a knee injury. Chargers receiver Keenan Allen will sit with a heel injury.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is a 3-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 34.5.

The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Chargers spread: Las Vegas -3

Raiders vs. Chargers over/under: 34.5 points

Raiders vs. Chargers money line: Las Vegas -158, Los Angeles +134

LV: Raiders have scored 17 points or fewer in four consecutive games

LAC: Chargers have amassed a total of 23 points over their last three contests



Why the Raiders can cover

Should Jacobs be unable to play, Las Vegas likely will rely heavily on its aerial attack. That should mean Davante Adams will move closer to posting his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season and the fifth of his career. The 30-year-old wideout has registered 867 yards on 76 receptions this year despite just one 100-yard performance and has been targeted at least 10 times in three of his last four games.

Adams led the Raiders with seven catches and 53 yards against the Vikings and hauled in eight passes for 75 yards in his first meeting with the Chargers this season. He had a pair of big games versus Los Angeles in 2022, making 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in the season-opener and recording eight receptions for 177 yards and two TDs in Week 13 at home. Receiver Jakobi Meyers, who is in his first year with Las Vegas after spending his first four in the NFL with New England, is second on the team in both catches (57) and receiving yards (616) while leading the Raiders with six scoring receptions.

Why the Chargers can cover

Stick replaced Herbert in the loss to Denver and completed 13-of-24 pass attempts for 179 yards. It was the 28-year-old from North Dakota State's second career appearance and first since 2020, when he took two snaps and made one (successful) pass attempt in Los Angeles' Week 7 victory against Jacksonville. Stick led the Chargers on their only scoring drive versus the Broncos early in the fourth quarter, completing 57- and 22-yard passes to wideout Quentin Johnston on back-to-back plays.

Johnston, the 21st overall pick in this year's draft, finished with a career-high 91 yards on three receptions. The 22-year-old product of TCU has hauled in 29 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season and could be targeted often on Thursday with Keenan Allen out with a heel injury.

