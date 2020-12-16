The Las Vegas Raiders entered Week 11 of the 2020 NFL schedule with a three-game winning streak and a 6-3 record, putting them in position to make the NFL playoff bracket for just the second time in 18 seasons. However, they've lost three of four contests since, with the only win coming via a botched defensive play by the New York Jets in the final seconds. The Raiders will attempt to remain in the NFL playoff picture when they host the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Las Vegas (7-6) fell to 2-4 at home after allowing over 200 rushing yards for the second straight week in last Sunday's 44-27 setback against Indianapolis. Los Angeles (4-9) bounced back from an embarrassing shutout loss to New England with a 20-17 home win over Atlanta in Week 14. Las Vegas is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chargers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 53.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raiders vs. Chargers. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Chargers vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Chargers spread: Las Vegas -3.5

Raiders vs. Chargers over-under: 53 points

Raiders vs. Chargers money line: Las Vegas -185, Los Angeles +165

LV: Over has hit in nine Raiders games

LA: Chargers are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games

Why the Raiders can cover

Despite Las Vegas' current struggles, quarterback Derek Carr has thrown five touchdown passes over his last two games combined, recording over 300 passing yards and running for a score in each. Carr is 657 yards away from reaching 4,000 for the third consecutive season.

Running back Josh Jacobs returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury last Sunday and amassed 74 scrimmage yards. The second-year running back from the University of Alabama is third in the AFC with 831 yards on the ground and has recorded nine rushing touchdowns after notching seven as a rookie.

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert has completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,467 yards in 12 games. He threw a pair of touchdown passes last Sunday to become just the fourth rookie in NFL history with 25 scoring tosses, joining Baker Mayfield (27 in 2018), Peyton Manning (26 in 1998) and Russell Wilson (26 in 2012).

While Herbert leads the Chargers with three rushing TDs, running back Austin Ekeler tops the club with 407 yards despite having played in only seven games. The 25-year-old running back led Los Angeles in both rushing (79) and receiving (67) yards in the victory over the Falcons. Rookie wideout Tyron Johnson was more involved in the aerial attack on Sunday, registering 55 yards and a TD on six catches after hauling in a total of six passes over his first eight contests.

