Raiders vs. Chargers odds: Picks from expert who's 11-5 on Chargers games

A shot at the playoffs is on the line for the Los Angeles Chargers when they square off with the Oakland Raiders on Sunday. The Chargers, after opening as 7.5-point favorites, are now favored by eight. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44, unchanged from the open.



Roberts has worked in the Vegas sportsbook industry for over 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. If anybody can spot a tendency, or a bad line, it's him.



He's especially dialed-in when it comes to the Los Angeles Chargers. After cashing yet again on Chargers (-6.5) against the Jets in Week 16, he now is on a blistering 11-5 run on picks for or against Philip Rivers' team.



One we'll give away: Roberts is all over the Under (44) and has convincing data to back that pick up.



"The Under has been working well for both teams," Roberts said. "Oakland has stayed Under in its last six and the Chargers have gone Under in their last five. Oakland is 7-1 to the Under in its last eight division games, while the Chargers are 9-1 to the Under in their last 10 against the AFC West."



He knows that the Chargers must get help to make the postseason, but scoreboard-watching will do no good if they don't take care of business themselves against an Oakland team on a three-game losing streak.



After a 3-6 start to the season, the Chargers have worked their way back into the postseason conversation with five wins in their last six games. Going back even further, they're 8-3 in their last 11 games, with two of those losses coming to title contenders New England and Jacksonville.



But just because the Chargers are the ones with something to play for doesn't mean they'll be able to cover a large eight-point spread.



Los Angeles didn't look like a team with a killer instinct last week against the Jets, only managing to muster 14 points in a seven-point victory over a Bryce Petty-quarterbacked team.



And if history between these two teams is a good indicator, Los Angeles could struggle to cover a larger spread. The Chargers have won by more than eight points in this series just once since 2011. And L.A. may be without star RB Melvin Gordon (ankle).



