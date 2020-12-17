Two AFC West rivals face off this Thursday night, as the Los Angeles Chargers (4-9) travel to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (7-6). The Chargers are fighting for pride at this point, and they got back into the win column this past week with a 20-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders on the other hand are fighting for a potential wild-card spot, but they have been struggling as of late. After defeating the winless New York Jets on a Hail Mary in Week 13, they were dominated by the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, losing 44-27. The Chargers present a chance for a bounce-back victory, but you know Anthony Lynn and Justin Herbert are going to make them earn a win this week.

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Chargers, 65-54-2, and have won the past three matchups. They last met on Nov. 8, when the Raiders registered a 31-26 victory. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

This line was listed at Raiders -3.5 on Tuesday afternoon, but then fell to Raiders -3 on Sunday night. It remained there for a couple of days, but then climbed to Raiders -3.5 again this Tuesday. On Wednesday, however, it again fell back to Raiders -3.

The pick: Raiders -3. I'm leaning towards Las Vegas, even with its worrisome injury report. Since Jon Gruden was hired by the Raiders for a second time, Las Vegas is 1-5 straight up on short rest. But, that lone win came against the Chargers last season on Thursday night. Los Angeles has lost five straight road games and Las Vegas desperately needs this win.

Over/Under 53.5

The total reopened at 54.5 on Sunday night, but fell to 54 on Monday. It then fell as low as 53.

The pick: Over 53.5. Raiders' overs are 9-3-1 this season, which is tied with the Tennessee Titans for best in the NFL. Their games are averaging a league-high 57.0 points per game. I'm leaning towards taking the Over because of that stat, plus SportsLine is also projecting the Over hitting.

Player props

Justin Herbert

O/U 26.5 completions

O/U 279.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns (Under +160)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Under +110)

O/U 38.5 pass attempts

I'm leaning towards the Over on Herbert's completions and passing attempts, but that does not mean I'm as high on the Over when it comes to his passing yards prop. Just two weeks ago, Herbert passed for 209 yards on a career-high 53 passing attempts. Herbert has thrown at least two touchdowns in eight of 12 starts this season, so I'm leaning towards the Over on touchdowns as well.

Derek Carr

O/U 24.5 completions (Over +100)

O/U 270.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns (Under +150)



O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over +140)

O/U 35.5 pass attempts

I'm leaning towards the Over on Carr's completions because I like that it is juiced. The only other prop I really like is the Over on passing touchdowns, as Carr has passed for at least two scores in nine of 13 games this year.

Other props to consider

Nelson Agholor total receiving yards: Over 55.5 (-115). The Raiders lost rookie wideout Henry Ruggs III for this matchup after he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, so the passing game will likely go through Darren Waller and then Agholor on the outside. When it comes to the Raiders wide receiving corps, Agholor is the leader with 635 yards and seven touchdowns on 38 receptions. He's coming off of a game where he caught five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown, and if Russell Gage of the Falcons can put up 82 yards receiving on this secondary, I think Agholor can do something similar.

Hunter Henry total receptions: Over 3.5 (-140). Henry is averaging just over four receptions per game this season and I think he can surpass that total on Thursday. Both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are listed as questionable, and even if they suit up, who knows how healthy they are? Allen is a star in his own right and will get his touches, but Herbert will also be sure to keep an eye on the middle of the field and try to get Henry involved against this struggling defense as well.

Daniel Carlson total made extra points: Over 2.5 (-135). Can the Raiders score three touchdowns on Thursday night? I'm going to say yes. Carlson has missed just one extra-point attempt all season, and made three extra points against the Colts and four against the Jets.

Double result: LVR/LVR (+112). If you're wondering what this prop is, it's predicting who will lead at halftime and then who will lead at the end of the game. Obviously the Raiders are favored in this matchup, but I like that this prop is juiced a bit. Take a flier on this one.