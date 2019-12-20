Raiders vs. Chargers odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for an AFC West battle as the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders face off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Los Angeles is 5-9 overall and 2-5 at home, while Oakland is 6-8 overall and 1-5 on the road. Earlier this season, the Raiders knocked off the Chargers by a final score of 26-24. However, Los Angeles is favored by seven-points in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds, while the Over-Under is set at 45.5. Before entering any Raiders vs. Chargers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Los Angeles has to be hurting after a devastating 39-10 defeat at the hands of Minnesota last week. Quarterback Philip Rivers had a rough evening: despite throwing a touchdown pass, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once. He's now thrown three or more interceptions in three of his last five games. In his first meeting against Oakland this season, Rivers completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and three picks.

The Raiders, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking defeat in their last home game in Oakland, falling to Jacksonville 20-16. Oakland was up 16-3 at the end of the first half but couldn't hold on to the lead. Quarterback Derek Carr completed 22-of-36 pass attempts for 267 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Darren Waller hauled in eight catches for 122 yards. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams also had a strong showing against the Jaguars, scoring his first touchdown since Oct. 27.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles enters Sunday's matchup with only 209.2 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for third-best in the NFL. Less enviably, the Raiders are second-worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 45 on the season.

