It's a clash of the two NFL teams that have moved most recently when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders as the second part of a "Monday Night Football" doubleheader in Week 2.

The Chargers come in on a high -- and well-rested -- after defeating the Chiefs, 27-21, on Sept. 5 in São Paulo, Brazil. Justin Herbert was fantastic, throwing for 318 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions and completing nearly 74% of his passes. Herbert spread the ball out to eight different pass-catchers, with four -- Quentin Johnston, Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Tyler Conklin -- recording at least 50 receiving yards. Herbert also converted a key third down with his legs to seal the game.

The Raiders are also 1-0 after a rainy 20-13 Week 1 win over the Patriots. In his team debut, Geno Smith threw for 362 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and prized rookie running back Ashton Jeanty scored in his team debut. Star tight end Brock Bowers reeled in five catches for 103 yards but left with a knee injury, and his status is up in the air.

Here's where you can watch Monday night's game, followed by keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Chargers at Raiders

When: Monday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV channel: ESPN | Stream: Fubo

ESPN | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Chargers -3 | O/U 46.5 (via FanDuel)



Chargers at Raiders: What to know

Bowers injury looms large: Coming off a 112-catch, 1,194-yard rookie season, Bowers was having a big Week 1 before taking an awkward hit to the knee from Craig Woodson at the end of a 38-yard catch-and-run late in the third quarter. He played one more snap but was clearly hobbled, and he did not return after that. If Bowers cannot play, expect Michael Mayer and Jakobi Meyers to feature in the passing game.

First-round rookie running backs face off: Jeanty (No. 6 overall) and Omarion Hampton (No. 22 overall) were the first two running backs selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Now, they face each other. Jeanty managed just 38 yards on 19 carries, but he did find the end zone. Hampton fared slightly better yardage-wise with 48 yards on 15 carries but did not score.

Coaching rivalry renewed: This will be the 10th meeting between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll, though their first with their current teams. Carroll (then with the Seahawks) had a 5-4 record against Harbaugh's 49ers, including a 23-17 NFC Championship in the 2013 season. Overall, Carroll has defeated Harbaugh three straight times.

Chargers at Raiders pick

The surprise star of the Raiders' Week 1 win was the defense, which sacked Drake Maye four times and intercepted him off once.

But the Chargers' offense is a much tougher test. Herbert looked outstanding in Week 1, and so did his weapons. Herbert has won his last three starts against the Raiders, including a 346-yard, two-touchdown performance in Week 18 last year. This year's Raiders are better than last year's, but not quite good enough.

Pick: Chargers 27, Raiders 20 (Chargers -3, over 46.5)