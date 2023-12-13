Quarterback injuries have dominated the NFL landscape and will be a part of the story again on Thursday Night Football in Week 15 as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert (finger) will undergo season-ending surgery later this week, while Jimmy Garoppolo has battled back injuries and was benched after beginning the season as the Raiders' starting quarterback. That leaves Easton Stick and Aidan O'Connell to battle it out on TNF in Allegiant Stadium, so should you target the under on NFL player props? The latest Raiders vs. Chargers NFL prop bets list Davante Adams' over/under for total receiving yards at 65.5, while Austin Ekeler's total rushing yards prop line is 49.5. Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football in Week 15 or entering selections on sites like PrizePicks, you need to see the Chargers vs. Raiders NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's AI PickBot.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data and then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes with the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. So far this season, the AI PickBot has hit a whopping 579 4.5- and 5-star prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Raiders vs. Chargers

After analyzing Chargers vs. Raiders and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the AI PickBot says Chargers running back Austin Ekeler goes over 49.5 rushing yards. The Chargers' running back is averaging a career-worst 3.7 yards per carry this season, but he's still piled up 841 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.

With Herbert out for the remainder of the year, Ekeler is likely to become an even bigger focal point of the offensive gameplan. He's also gone over 49.5 rushing yards in three of his last five games and surpassed that total in three of his last five head-to-head matchups with the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas has allowed six of the last seven starting running backs it has faced to rush for 50 yards or more. A total of eight running backs have rushed for at least 50 yards during that span. Ultimately, the model is expecting a heavy workload for Ekeler and predicts that he finishes with 65 yards on TNF. See more NFL props here.

