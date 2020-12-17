The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are two AFC West rivals that recently relocated. On Thursday Night Football, the rivalry will be brought to Allegiant Stadium for the first time. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Raiders as 3.5-point favorites with the over-under at 53 in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds. However, there are also plenty of NFL prop bets available to make every play even more exciting.

For example, you can bet on how many receiving yards Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor will have (Over-Under 47.5) or how many passing attempts Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will make (Over-Under 38.5). Which NFL props should you target? Before making any NFL prop bets for Thursday Night Football, be sure to see the latest NFL betting advice and Raiders vs. Chargers prop bets from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 22-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters the first game of Week 15 on an incredible 118-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model says Chargers quarternack Justin Herbert passes for 319 yards, clearing the Over-Under of 280.5 with ease. Herbert has made 12 starts in his rookie season and already collected six 300-yard games so far, including a 326-yard effort against the Raiders at home in Week 9.

Herbert has thrown for at least 281 yards on seven occasions, and the Raiders have given up at least that many passing yards to a quarterback six times. Las Vegas allows 6.8 net yards per pass attempt, which is 24th in the NFL, and Herbert has at least 44 pass attempts in each of his last four games.

Another one of the NFL prop picks from the model: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs goes over 65.5 rushing yards comfortably. In fact, the model says he'll pick up 72. Jacobs split touches during a Week 9 win over the Chargers but still came away with 65 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries.

If Jacobs can get 15 to 20 carries, he should soar past 65.5 yards against a Chargers defense that allows 4.6 yards per tote.

