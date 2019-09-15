Raiders vs. Chiefs: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Oakland (home) vs. Kansas City (away)

Current Records: Oakland 1-0-0; Kansas City 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Oakland 4-12-0; Kansas City 12-4-0;

What to Know

Oakland will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on Kansas City at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. The Raiders will be seeking to avenge the 3-35 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 30 of last year.

Oakland took care of business in their home opener. They were able to grind out a solid win over Denver last Monday, winning 24-16. The Raiders can attribute much of their success to RB Josh Jacobs, who rushed for 85 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries.

Kansas City had to travel to play their first game of the season, and the final result was worth the trip. They walked away with a 40-26 victory over Jacksonville. That result was just more of the same for Kansas City, who also won the last time these teams played (Oct. 7).

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep an eye on: Oakland ranked worst with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last year, where the squad gave up 36. But Kansas City was the best in passing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 50. So, the Oakland squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $97.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 7 point favorite against the Raiders.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as an 8 point favorite.

Over/Under: 53

Series History

Kansas City have won seven out of their last eight games against Oakland.

Dec 30, 2018 - Kansas City 35 vs. Oakland 3

Dec 02, 2018 - Oakland 33 vs. Kansas City 40

Dec 10, 2017 - Kansas City 26 vs. Oakland 15

Oct 19, 2017 - Oakland 31 vs. Kansas City 30

Dec 08, 2016 - Kansas City 21 vs. Oakland 13

Oct 16, 2016 - Oakland 10 vs. Kansas City 26

Jan 03, 2016 - Kansas City 23 vs. Oakland 17

Dec 06, 2015 - Oakland 20 vs. Kansas City 34

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Patrick Mahomes: 30.29 points

Travis Kelce: 12.42 points

Sammy Watkins: 14.23 points

Weather

The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 67 degrees.