Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Kansas City 8-1; Las Vegas 6-3

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Kansas City skips in on four wins and Las Vegas on three.

Two weeks ago, Kansas City narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Carolina Panthers 33-31. It was another big night for Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for four TDs and 372 yards on 45 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 165.40.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas made easy work of the Denver Broncos this past Sunday and carried off a 37-12 victory. That 25-point margin sets a new team best for the Raiders on the season. Their RB Josh Jacobs looked sharp as he rushed for two TDs and 112 yards on 21 carries.

Las Vegas' defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected four interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread two weeks ago might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Their wins bumped Kansas City to 8-1 and Las Vegas to 6-3. Kansas City has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.78 points per game. We'll see if Las Vegas can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

NBC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas City have won nine out of their last 11 games against Las Vegas.