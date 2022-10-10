Patrick Mahomes and he Kansas City Chiefs will look to keep control of the AFC West when they take on the rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs (3-1), who have won the last six division titles, have won at least 12 games in five of the last six seasons under coach Andy Reid. The Raiders (1-3), meanwhile, will look to tighten the division race and start to build an impressive enough resume to make their second consecutive trip to the postseason. Since 2002, they have just two playoff appearances, and have not won a Super Bowl since 1983.

The game from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is slated to start at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are tied for the fourth-best offense in the NFL this season, averaging 384.8 yards per game, while the Raiders are 13th at 356.3. Kansas City is a 7-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any Chiefs vs. Raiders picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raiders vs. Chiefs and just locked in its picks and MNF predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Raiders vs. Chiefs:

Raiders vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -7

Raiders vs. Chiefs over/under: 51.5 points

Raiders vs. Chiefs money line: Raiders +278, Chiefs -355

LV: Over has hit in last two Raiders games

KC: Chiefs are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine Monday games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is led by a prolific passer in Mahomes. Mahomes has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each game this season, including five in a 44-21 season-opening win at Arizona on Sept. 11, and three last week at Tampa Bay in a 41-31 victory. For the season, he has completed 97 of 146 passes (66.4%) for 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns. He has been picked off twice and sacked five times, but has a rating of 108.4.

His top target has been tight end Travis Kelce, who leads the team with 26 receptions for 322 yards (12.4 average) and three touchdowns. He has had five explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high of 35 yards. He has also converted 21 first downs. In last week's win, he caught nine passes for 92 yards and a score, while piling up eight first-down conversions.

Why the Raiders can cover

Despite that, the Chiefs are not a lock to cover the Raiders vs. Chiefs spread. That's because Las Vegas has a potent one-two combination in quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams. Carr passed for 188 yards with no interceptions and rushed for a season-high 40 yards last week against Denver. He has two touchdown passes in three of four games this season. For the year, he has thrown for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns.

Adams led the Raiders with nine catches for 101 yards last week and has a TD catch in three of four games this season. In his last game against Kansas City as a member of the Green Bay Packers, he had six catches in a 13-7 loss on Nov. 7, 2021. Adams will try for his sixth game in a row in primetime and fourth in a row on Monday Night Football with 115 or more receiving yards. For the season, Adams has 26 receptions for 290 yards (11.2 average) and three touchdowns.

