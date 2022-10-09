Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to continue their recent dominance over the Las Vegas Raiders when they meet on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs (3-1) have won the last three games against the Raiders (1-3), including a 48-9 thrashing in the last meeting on Dec. 12, 2021, and 13 of the last 15. Kansas City is coming off a 41-31 win at Tampa Bay, a week after suffering its only loss of the season at Indianapolis, 20-17. Las Vegas earned its first win of the year last week against Denver, a 32-23 victory. The Chiefs lead the all-time series, 68-53-2.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a seven-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any Chiefs vs. Raiders picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raiders vs. Chiefs and just locked in its picks and MNF predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Raiders vs. Chiefs:

Raiders vs. Chiefs spread: Chiefs -7

Raiders vs. Chiefs over-under: 51.5 points

Raiders vs. Chiefs money line: Raiders +270, Chiefs -345

LV: Over has hit in last two Raiders games

KC: Chiefs are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine Monday games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to dominate the opposition, especially when it's the Raiders. In last week's win over the Buccaneers, Mahomes passed for 249 yards and three touchdowns and one interception for a 97.7 rating. He has two or more touchdown passes and a 95 or better rating in three of four games this season. In seven career starts against the Raiders, he has 24 touchdowns, including 22 passing, with three interceptions and a 112.4 rating. He will be looking for his third game in a row against Las Vegas with zero interceptions and a 125 or better rating.

Also helping power the offense is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He rushed for a season-high 92 yards and had two touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving – last week. Edwards-Helaire will look for his third game in a row with a rushing TD and has 90-plus yards from scrimmage in two of the past three games. He has been productive on Monday Night Football with 225 yards from scrimmage (112.5 per game) in two career games.

Why the Raiders can cover

Despite that, the Chiefs are not a lock to cover the Raiders vs. Chiefs spread. That's because Las Vegas has a potent one-two combination in quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams. Carr passed for 188 yards with no interceptions and rushed for a season-high 40 yards last week against Denver. He has two touchdown passes in three of four games this season. For the year, he has thrown for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns.

Adams led the Raiders with nine catches for 101 yards last week and has a TD catch in three of four games this season. In his last game against Kansas City as a member of the Green Bay Packers, he had six catches in a 13-7 loss on Nov. 7, 2021. Adams will try for his sixth game in a row in primetime and fourth in a row on Monday Night Football with 115 or more receiving yards. For the season, Adams has 26 receptions for 290 yards (11.2 average) and three touchdowns.

