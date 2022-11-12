Who's Playing

Indianapolis @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Indianapolis 3-5-1; Las Vegas 2-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Las Vegas Raiders are heading back home. They will square off against the Indianapolis Colts at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Las Vegas came up short against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, falling 27-20. WR Davante Adams put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught ten passes for two TDs and 146 yards. Adams hadn't helped his team much against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis suffered a grim 26-3 defeat to the New England Patriots last week. RB Deon Jackson had a pretty forgettable game, rushing for 23 yards on 11 carries.

With the offense as a whole just scraping by, it was the Colts' defense that took charge, holding New England to a paltry 203 yards. Their defensive unit accumulated four sacks. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Las Vegas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.

Las Vegas came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colts when the two teams previously met in January, sneaking past 23-20. Will the Raiders repeat their success, or does Indianapolis have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a 4.5-point favorite against the Colts, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas have won three out of their last five games against Indianapolis.