Two teams in varying levels of turmoil will square off in Week 10 when the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) host the Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Colts made the shocking decision to hire former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday to replace Frank Reich as the interim head coach this week despite Saturday having no collegiate or NFL coaching experience. Meanwhile, the Raiders have been one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL after making the postseason a year ago and investing heavily to bolster their roster in Josh McDaniels' first season. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for seven days.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Las Vegas is a four-point home favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Colts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 41. Sunday's showdown can be streamed live in select markets on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. You can try Paramount+ for free for seven days, so sign up now here.

How to watch Raiders vs. Colts

Raiders vs. Colts date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Raiders vs. Colts time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Colts TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Colts streaming: Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Week 10 NFL picks for Colts vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Colts game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Raiders vs. Colts, the model is picking Las Vegas to cover the spread at home. The firing of Reich didn't necessarily take anybody by surprise given Indianapolis' performance in a winnable division, but the hiring of Saturday certainly did. Even Saturday admitted in his opening press conference that he was surprised to get the call from Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Saturday had been working as an analyst for ESPN and doesn't have direct ties to the coaching staff he's retaining, and that disarray could be a factor. But quarterback play has been the biggest issue in Indianapolis, with Matt Ryan being benched after throwing nine interceptions and fumbling 11 times in seven games.

Sam Ehlinger hasn't fared much better, as he was sacked nine times and threw for just 103 yards in a blowout loss to the Patriots last week. Expect Raiders edge-rusher Maxx Crosby to cause problems for an underperforming Colts offensive line, as the model predicts that Indianapolis barely tops 300 yards of total offense to help Las Vegas cover the spread. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Remember you can try out Paramount+ for free for seven days. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.