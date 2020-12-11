The Indianapolis Colts will make their first visit to Sin City when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders for a Week 14 matchup. Jon Gruden's club is coming into this game after a last-second win against the New York Jets that required Derek Carr to hit rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III on a 46-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds. Meanwhile, the Colts were also able to come out of Week 13 with a win and both clubs are now still in the thick of the playoff picture in the AFC.

As they look to solidify their status for the postseason, we'll look at all the betting aspects of this contest. Along with the spread and the totals, we'll look at how the lines have shifted throughout the week to see if we can learn anything from that movement. Of course, we'll also get into some of our favorite player props. All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 13 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Indianapolis (8-4) at Las Vegas (7-5)

Latest Odds: Colts -3 Bet Now

This line opened up at Indianapolis -2.5 but has since risen a half-point to give the Raiders a full field-goal advantage from the jump. Las Vegas comes into this game failing to cover in each of its previous two games. That said, the Raiders have covered each of their previous two home games, which is notable with this game kicking off at Allegiant Stadium. The Colts, however, come into this game on a strong note, winning and covering three straight road games. Indy has also won and covered three of its last four contests and remains the only team in the NFL that has been favored in every single game this year. The Raiders are pretty familiar with Philip Rivers from his days inside the AFC West with the Chargers. Last season, Rivers went 0-2 SU and ATS against the Raiders. That said, this Colts team is a far more difficult challenge for Carr and company and should be able to edge this one out for yet another road cover and victory.

Projected score: Indianapolis 28, Las Vegas 24

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Over 52.5 Bet Now

The oddsmakers expect points to come in bunches in this game after opening up at 52. It jumped as high as 52.5 and fell as low as 50.5 before finishing the work week where it began at 52. The Over has a combined record of 15-8-1 this season and is 9-3 in Las Vegas' last 12 games.

Projected total: 52

Player Props

Philip Rivers total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-180). The Colts quarterback has thrown for multiple touchdowns in three-straight games and the Raiders just allowed Sam Darnold to find the end zone twice in Week 13.

Nyheim Hines total receiving yards: Over 22.5 (-115). Even if Jonathan Taylor takes over as the lead back, Hines will have a role on passing downs. He's hit the Over on this receiving yards total in three of his last four games and the lone time he didn't he finished with 22 yards on the nose.

Darren Waller total receiving yards: Under 61.5 (-120). A coming back down to earth game for Waller, who'll be squaring up against a Colts defense that allows the fewest yards per reception to tight ends in the NFL.

Derek Carr total interceptions: Over 0.5 (+110). Carr has thrown a pick in three-straight games and the Colts defense ranks tied fourth in the NFL for interceptions. Great value here.