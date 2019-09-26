Raiders vs. Colts prediction: How to watch, stream AFC matchup on CBS, CBS All Access

The Indianapolis Colts were behind the eight ball to open the season with Andrew Luck's sudden retirement, but found themselves as competitors for the AFC South title. Thanks to head coach Frank Reich believing in Jacoby Brissett, the Colts are proving they are still in consideration amongst the best teams in the conference. The Oakland Raiders are coming off two straight losses after winning their season opener, looking to get back to .500 with an upset win in Indianapolis.

Here's why the Colts will continue their win streak in this AFC matchup against the Raiders, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadum (Indianapolis)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Raiders were projected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, but a season opening win over the Denver Broncos changed those expectations a bit. Of course, it was hard to envision the Broncos starting 0-3 a month ago ... which leaves the Raiders in a difficult predicament. Are they any good? Despite being 1-2, the Raiders are better than their record suggests, but have one of the league's worst offenses with 16 points (29th in NFL) and 322 yards (26th in NFL) per game. Rushing back Josh Jacobs leads all rookies in rush yards (228) and all rookie backs in rush TDs (2) while wide receiver Tyrell Williams is looking for his fourth straight game with a touchdown catch. The Raiders are 23rd in the NFL in points allowed (26 points) and 25th in yards allowed (398.7) per game.

The Colts continue to surprise the NFL with their 2-1 start, the one loss coming in overtime to the Los Angeles Chargers in the season opener. While the Colts' two wins are against the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, they appear to be the early favorites in a weak AFC South. The Colts are getting excellent quarterback play from Jacoby Brissett (71.7%, 646 yards, 7 TD, INT, 112.0 rating), who's had three games in a row with 2-plus pass TDs and a 95-plus quarterback rating. Marlon Mack has 61 carries for 299 yards (4.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns, but Indianapolis doesn't have many rushing options outside Mack. T.Y. Hilton (20 catches, 195 yards, four touchdowns) is day-to-day with a quad injury.

Prediction

The Colts are sixth in the NFL in rushing (149.7 yards per game) and will look to control the ground game against a Raiders defense that allows 112.3 yards (19th in league) per game. Expect to see a lot of Mack and Nyheim Hines in this one, especially if Hilton can't go. Tight ends Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron will have to open up the passing game if Hilton is out. For the Raiders to stay in this one, they'll have to keep the Colts offense off the field and feed Jacobs (5.1 yards per carry) early and often. Jacobs may get 25-plus carries in this one.

Pick: Colts 28, Raiders 21

