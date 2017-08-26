Raiders vs. Cowboys: How to watch preseason Week 3 action
Check out the breakdown of the best ways to watch the Raiders third preseason game of 2017.
The Oakland Raiders are gearing up for the all-important third preseason game, which should feature plenty of work for the starters on both sides of the ball. The third game of the preseason is always the most-anticipated one, and we get to watch a great game between two impressive teams when Oakland takes on the Dallas Cowboys.
Derek Carr, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper and even Marshawn Lynch are just a few of the names who should see extended work tonight, so this is certainly a game you won't want to miss.
With local affiliates controlling the broadcasts, the games can be tough to find. So, here's a look at some of the media information and where Raiders fans can find Saturday night's game.
Teams: Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Time: 5 p.m. PST
TV: KTVU/KICU (Bay Area), KVVU (Las Vegas)
Streaming: NFL Game Pass
NFL Network Replay: Monday, August 28 at 5 p.m. PST
Radio: 95.7 The Game/98.5 KFOX
TV broadcasters: Beth Mowins, Matt Millen, Nicole Zaloumis, John Tournour
Radio broadcasters: Greg Papa, Tom Flores, Lincoln Kennedy
