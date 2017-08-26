Raiders vs. Cowboys: How to watch preseason Week 3 action

The Oakland Raiders are gearing up for the all-important third preseason game, which should feature plenty of work for the starters on both sides of the ball. The third game of the preseason is always the most-anticipated one, and we get to watch a great game between two impressive teams when Oakland takes on the Dallas Cowboys.

Derek Carr, Khalil Mack, Amari Cooper and even Marshawn Lynch are just a few of the names who should see extended work tonight, so this is certainly a game you won't want to miss.

With local affiliates controlling the broadcasts, the games can be tough to find. So, here's a look at some of the media information and where Raiders fans can find Saturday night's game.

Teams: Oakland Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 5 p.m. PST

TV: KTVU/KICU (Bay Area), KVVU (Las Vegas)

Streaming: NFL Game Pass

NFL Network Replay: Monday, August 28 at 5 p.m. PST

Radio: 95.7 The Game/98.5 KFOX

TV broadcasters: Beth Mowins, Matt Millen, Nicole Zaloumis, John Tournour

Radio broadcasters: Greg Papa, Tom Flores, Lincoln Kennedy