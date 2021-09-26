The Miami Dolphins take a trip to Sin City this Sunday to take on the red-hot Las Vegas Raiders. Derek Carr has this team rolling right now, as it upset the Baltimore Ravens in a primetime thriller in Week 1 and then upended Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field last Sunday. The Dolphins are facing an uphill battle, as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out with a rib injury. It's now Jacoby Brissett time.

Brissett hasn't started a game since he was QB1 for the Indianapolis Colts back in 2019. This could be a chance to showcase his abilities on a big stage. Miami is coming off of a 35-0 beatdown suffered at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, but they have had a week to reset and game plan with Brissett as their new starter.

The Dolphins lead the all-time regular season series, 18-17-1, and have won seven out of the past eight meetings. Below, we will break down this matchup from a gambling perspective and examine the line movement, Over/Under and player props to consider. First, here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup.

All NFL odds are via Caesars Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 26 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nevada)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Raiders -3.5, O/U 44

Line movement

Latest Odds: Las Vegas Raiders -3.5 Bet Now

This line reopened at Raiders -4 on Sunday and increased to Raiders -4.5. It dipped to Raiders -3.5 on Tuesday, and then went back up to Raiders -4 on Wednesday. It again fell to Raiders -3.5 on Friday.

The pick: Raiders -3.5. It's hard not to take the Raiders at home here. This defense has clearly improved from last year under the guidance of Gus Bradley, and they will look to pressure Brissett. The Dolphins' offensive line has struggled, allowing six sacks and a whopping 25 pressures in last week's loss to Buffalo. Even with Josh Jacobs doubtful, I'll lay the points with Vegas.

Over/Under 44

Latest Odds: Under 44.5 Bet Now

The total opened at 45 on Sunday and received a bump up to 45.5 on Monday. It fell back to 45 on Tuesday and didn't stop dropping. It fell all the way to 43.5 on Thursday but bumped back up to 44 on Friday.

The pick: Under 44. I don't have a great read on this total with Brissett starting at quarterback. Miami is 2-0 to the Under while the Raiders are 1-1. This game could be a low-scoring affair, so I'll lean to the Under.

Player props

Bryan Edwards receptions: Over 2.5 (-145). I'm just going to keep going back to the well. Edwards has hit the Over on this line in both games.

Jacoby Brissett interceptions: Over 0.5 (+105). Brissett threw a pick last week, so I like this flier with plus money on the road.

Mike Gesicki receptions: Over 2.5 (+130). I have to admit, I was a little surprised to see the juice on this one. Gesicki had a weird outlier of a game where he caught zero passes in Week 1 but hauled in three balls for 41 yards in Week 2. While he's a security blanket, Gesicki is a versatile one. I bet he gets to three catches Sunday.