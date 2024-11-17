AFC East meets AFC West in NFL Week 11 when the Miami Dolphins (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) on CBS and Paramount+. The Dolphins have had a rollercoaster of a season but should enter Sunday's game with a bit of confidence after defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 23-15, on Monday night. The Raiders have the advantage of being well-rested coming out of their bye week, however, little has gone right for the Silver and Black ever since they got an upset win against the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 2. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Raiders odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 44. Miami is a -361 money line favorite (risk $361 to win $100), while Las Vegas is a +286 underdog. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Raiders vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Raiders date: Sunday, Nov. 17

Dolphins vs. Raiders time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Raiders streaming: Paramount+

Week 11 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 17-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 197-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 51-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Dolphins vs. Raiders, the model is backing Miami to cover the spread. The Dolphins are lacking some of the offensive pop they had last season in part because Tua Tagovailoa and his receiving corps have been in and out of the lineup with injuries. Miami's defense has picked up some of the slack, which was evident in Week 10 when they kept Matthew Stafford from finding the endzone.

The Raiders' offense ranks toward the bottom of the league, so they'll lean on the defense if they want any chance of an upset. Las Vegas has a decent pass defense, which could be the Raiders' best chance of keeping Sunday's game close. The rush defense is 22nd in the league, however, which could open the door for Dolphins running back De'Von Achane to have a big game at home. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.