Raiders vs. Falcons live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch 'MNF' matchup

The second of two "Monday Night Football" games has kicked off from Las Vegas. The Atlanta Falcons are mired in a four-game losing streak with their NFC South chances dwindling. To avoid trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by two games with three to play, the Falcons will have to defeat the Raiders in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Raiders (2-11) are trying to avoid having the worst record in football, even though they are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas is planning on starting former Falcons third-round pick Desmond Ridder in this one, due to injuries to starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell (questionable with knee injury) and Gardner Minshew (broken collarbone). Ridder was signed to the Raiders practice squad in October.

Atlanta has its own quarterback issues with starter Kirk Cousins, who has completed 63.1% of his passes for 762 yards with zero touchdowns to seven interceptions -- including two picks in last week's defeat to the Minnesota Vikings -- for a 57.2 passer rating (31st in the NFL) during Atlanta's four-game skid.

The Falcons have seen their season go from three games above .500 to out of the NFC South lead. They can fall to two games out of the division lead with a loss this week.

Will the Falcons end their skid? Can the Raiders get anything out of Ridder? Be sure to stay pinned to the live blog below for all the analysis from Monday's game!

Raiders vs. Falcons where to watch

Date: Monday, Dec. 16 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Falcons -5.5, OU 44.5 (via SportsLine consensus)