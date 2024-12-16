Raiders vs. Falcons live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries, where to watch 'MNF' matchup

Safety!
After the Falcons decide to punt, they pin the Raiders down at the 3. Alexander Mattison runs for -2 yards than gets tackles for a safety on the next play. The Falcons strategy worked -- just hav eto play the Raiders.
Falcons 9, Raiders 3
The second of two "Monday Night Football" games has kicked off from Las Vegas. The Atlanta Falcons are mired in a four-game losing streak with their NFC South chances dwindling. To avoid trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by two games with three to play, the Falcons will have to defeat the Raiders in order to keep their playoff hopes alive.
The Raiders (2-11) are trying to avoid having the worst record in football, even though they are in the running for the No. 1 overall pick. Las Vegas is planning on starting former Falcons third-round pick Desmond Ridder in this one, due to injuries to starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell (questionable with knee injury) and Gardner Minshew (broken collarbone). Ridder was signed to the Raiders practice squad in October.
Atlanta has its own quarterback issues with starter Kirk Cousins, who has completed 63.1% of his passes for 762 yards with zero touchdowns to seven interceptions -- including two picks in last week's defeat to the Minnesota Vikings -- for a 57.2 passer rating (31st in the NFL) during Atlanta's four-game skid.
The Falcons have seen their season go from three games above .500 to out of the NFC South lead. They can fall to two games out of the division lead with a loss this week.
Will the Falcons end their skid? Can the Raiders get anything out of Ridder? Be sure to stay pinned to the live blog below for all the analysis from Monday's game!
Date: Monday, Dec. 16 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)
TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (try here)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Falcons -5.5, OU 44.5 (via SportsLine consensus)
Atlanta had Younghoe Koo line up for a 56 yard FG attempt, only to run the clock all the way down to zero and take a delay of game penalty. Not like Koo hasn't made 56 yard kicks in domes before. Atlanta punts and remains up 7-3.
The raiders respond to the Falcons TD with a nine-play, 37-yard drive of their own. Daniel Carlson drilled a 52-yard FG to get Vegas on the board. Desmond Ridder is 5 of 8 for 32 yards -- along with 22 yards rushing
Falcons 7, Raiders 3
Cousins fires a 30-yard TD to Drake London to get the Falcons on the board. First time in five games Cousins throws a TD. London was wide open after his man slipped.
Falcons 7, Raiders 0
Cousins is 3-of-3 for 21 yards to start, but the development is Bijan Robinson averaging 6.8 YPC. Falcons driving.
Kirk Cousins gets sacked by Jonah Laulu and the Falcons go 3-and-out. -5 yards on the drive. Not a great start for Atlanta.
Alexander Mattison fumbled as the Raiders were playing for field position on 3rd-and-23. Kevin King got the forced fumble and fumble recovery. Falcons get the takeaway. Start at Raiders 48.
The Raiders tried a double reverse with Jakobi Meyers -- a former QB -- going back to pass. It didn't go well. Loss of 10 yards. Kaden Elliss on the sack.
We're gonna see Desmond Ridder and the Raiders offense to start. Ridder started 17 games -- including 13 last year -- in his two years playing for the Falcons.
W-L -- 4-1
Comp PCT -- 66.1
Yds/Att -- 6.8
Pass Yds/Gm -- 243.8
TD/INT -- 9/6
>> Started 0-9 in career on MNF
87 receptions this season (most by rookie TE in NFL History)
A loss would be huge for the Raiders tonight. They held the 2025 No. 1 overall pick entering Week 15 (using strength of schedule tiebreaker w/NYG for all 17 opponents). They'll keep it with a loss.
The Falcons are the first team in NFL history with 0 Pass TD and 8+ INT on offense, and 8+ Pass TD allowed and 0 INT on defense in a 4-game span.
QB Aidan O'Connell (emergency 3rd QB)
DE Maxx Crosby
DE Charles Snowden
CB Sam Webb
OL Andrus Peat
With O'Connell inactive, Desmond Ridder officially gets the start.
RB Carlos Washington Jr.
ILB Rashaan Evans
DL Brandon Dorlus
OL Elijah Wilkinson
T Brandon Parker
WR Casey Washington
Good evening everyone. Got the second game of the MNF doubleheader between the Falcons and raiders. Inactives are coming shortly with the game scheduled for 8:30!