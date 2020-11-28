The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are 3-7 overall and 1-4 at home, while Las Vegas is 6-4 overall and 4-1 on the road. The Raiders had a three-game winning streak snapped last week.

The Falcons have split their last four games. Las Vegas is favored by three points in the latest Falcons vs. Raiders odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 53.

Falcons vs. Raiders spread: Falcons +3

Falcons vs. Raiders over-under: 53 points

Falcons vs. Raiders money line: Atlanta 140, Las Vegas -160

What you need to know about the Falcons

Atlanta took a 24-9 loss against New Orleans this past Sunday. The Falcons took a 9-3 lead on three field goals from Younghoe Koo but did not score again. Matt Ryan was sacked eight times and did not throw a TD pass while being intercepted twice. He is aiming for his third game in a row at home with 275-plus yards. Ryan is third in the NFL with 2,978 pass yards and can become eighth quarterback with 11 consecutive seasons of 3,000-plus passing yards in NFL history.

Julio Jones (hamstring) could be a game-time decision for Week 12. Calvin Ridley had five receptions for a team-high 90 yards last week. He has 100-plus receiving yards in three of his past four home games. Ridley has five-plus receptions in seven consecutive home games. Todd Gurley (knee) is out for Week 12. The Falcons have won their past four meetings with the Raiders. This will be the first matchup in Atlanta since 2012.

What you need to know about the Raiders

Meanwhile, the Raiders lost 35-31 to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday. Derek Carr passed for three TDs and 275 yards on 31 attempts. He ranks fifth in the NFL with a 108.7 rating this season. Carr has two-plus TD passes in two of his past three games. The Falcons are coming into the matchup with the second most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 313.6 on average.

Darren Waller had a team-high seven catches for 88 yards and a TD last week. He has a TD catch in two of his past three games. Waller ranks second among TEs in catches (60) and yards (519). Nelson Agholor had six catches for 88 yards and a TD in Week 11. He has 50-plus receiving yards and a TD catch in two of his past three games. Maxx Crosby has four sacks in his past four road games.

