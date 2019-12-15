Raiders vs. Jaguars: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Oakland

Current Records: Jacksonville 4-9; Oakland 6-7

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Oakland Raiders will meet up at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Jaguars and three for Oakland.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 45-10, which was the final score in Jacksonville's tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Jaguars were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Oakland was not quite the Tennessee Titans' equal in the second half when they met last week. Oakland has to be aching after a bruising 42-21 defeat to Tennessee. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of QB Derek Carr, who passed for two TDs and 263 passing yards on 34 attempts. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 115.20.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 19 on the season. The Raiders have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 43 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California

RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $215.95

Odds

The Raiders are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.