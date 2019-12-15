Raiders vs. Jaguars: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars football game
Who's Playing
Jacksonville @ Oakland
Current Records: Jacksonville 4-9; Oakland 6-7
What to Know
The Jacksonville Jaguars have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Oakland Raiders will meet up at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Jaguars and three for Oakland.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 45-10, which was the final score in Jacksonville's tilt against the Los Angeles Chargers last week. The Jaguars were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 24-3.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Oakland was not quite the Tennessee Titans' equal in the second half when they met last week. Oakland has to be aching after a bruising 42-21 defeat to Tennessee. A silver lining for Oakland was the play of QB Derek Carr, who passed for two TDs and 263 passing yards on 34 attempts. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 115.20.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jaguars are stumbling into the contest with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 19 on the season. The Raiders have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 43 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $215.95
Odds
The Raiders are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 23, 2016 - Oakland 33 vs. Jacksonville 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
Watch This Game Live
-
Expert picks for every Week 15 game
The NFL is back for Week 15, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Dolphins-Giants: Preview, prediction
There's at least one reason you'll want to tune into this matchup
-
Week 15 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 15 of the NFL season
-
Bills vs. Steelers preview, prediction
Everything you need to know about this Sunday's primetime AFC showdown
-
Week 15 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every single game on this week's schedule
-
Week 15 picks: Patriots hammer Bengals
Other best bets include the Chiefs handing the Broncos a big loss
-
Jets at Ravens final score, takeaways
Jackson throws for five touchdowns again as the Ravens wrap up the AFC North title
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game