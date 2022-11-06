The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley earlier this week. After a 2-1 start, the Jags are now 2-6 and appear to be angling themselves for next year, as Ridley is currently serving a suspension and ineligible to play in 2022. However, there are still games to be played this season, and the Jaguars will host to the Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) on Paramount+ on Sunday. The Raiders are looking to move on from a shutout loss at New Orleans in Week 8, but their top receiver, Davante Adams (illness) has been limited in practice for a second consecutive week. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 7 days.

Kickoff from TIAA Bank Feld in Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. ET. Las Vegas is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Jaguars vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 48.

How to watch Raiders vs. Jaguars

Raiders vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Raiders vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Week 9 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Raiders at Jaguars, the model is backing the Jaguars to cover the spread and win at home. Jacksonville has found success in its rushing attack with Travis Etienne as its clear lead back. Last week, the former first-rounder ran for 156 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Over his last four games, he has an incredible 7.36 yards per carry average and the Raiders have allowed 347 total rushing yards over their last three games.

The model projects Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will complete 67.5% of his passes and push for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Etienne should threaten for another 100-yard performance and the Jaguars win outright in nearly 60% of all simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

