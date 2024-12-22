The battle for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft is on as the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) in NFL Week 16 on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention amid season-long struggles. The Raiders, who are currently in the position to get the first overall pick, haven't won a game since Week 4, while the Jaguars eked out a 10-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Raiders are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Jaguars odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.

Raiders vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Dec. 22

Raiders vs. Jaguars time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Raiders vs. Jaguars, the model is backing Jacksonville to cover the spread. Both teams are difficult to back given how dismal their 2024 campaigns have been. However, the Jaguars are 7-6-1 against the spread this season and most recently covered in that Week 14 win against the Titans. The Raiders managed to cover in a narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 13, but they are 5-8-1 ATS this season and failed to cover in five of their last six games.

Las Vegas has the better defense, but it has sustained a ton of injuries and will be without star defensive end Maxx Crosby for the rest of the season. Jacksonville has outgained each of its last three opponents, which could be why the model is backing the Jaguars to cover on Sunday.

