The New York Jets will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. New York is 0-11 overall and 0-6 at home, while Las Vegas is 6-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Raiders have lost two consecutive games. The Jets have not won a game since December 29, 2019.

Las Vegas is favored by eight points in the latest Jets vs. Raiders odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 46.5.

Jets vs. Raiders spread: Jets +8

Jets vs. Raiders over-under: 46.5 points

Jets vs. Raiders money line: New York 310, Las Vegas -380

What you need to know about the Raiders

The Raiders were dealt a punishing 43-6 loss at the hands of the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday. Las Vegas committed five turnovers, allowed five sacks, had 11 penalties and a season-low 40 yards rushing. Derek Carr lost three fumbles. The Raiders committed five turnovers, allowed five sacks, had 11 penalties and a season-low 40 yards rushing. Carr had three fumbles and now leads the league with eight lost fumbles this season. He also threw an INT that was returned for a score, as he finished with a career-high four turnovers vs. Atlanta. The Raiders have 14 straight drives without a TD and had six turnovers during that span.

Josh Jacobs suffered a sprained ankle in Week 12 and will not play on Sunday. Devontae Booker is expected to start in his place. He is averaging 5.5 yards per carry with three rushing TDs this season. The Raiders are 1-18 on the road against AFC and NFC East teams over the past 13 seasons. Jon Gruden has a 2-3 record vs. the Jets. The Raiders lost the last meeting with New York, 34-3 on November 24, 2019.

What you need to know about the Jets

Meanwhile, New York was easily dispatched by the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday, losing 20-3. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw two interceptions with only 197 yards passing in his return from a two-game layoff because of a shoulder injury. New York was outscored 44-3 in two losses to Miami this season. The Jets have already set the single-season mark for the longest losing streak in franchise history. A loss Sunday would tie the all-time record for the longest losing streak in Jets history, set over the course of the 1995 and 1996 seasons.

Darnold completed 20 of 29 passes for 315 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs for a 127.8 rating and rushed for a TD in the last meeting with the Raiders. Frank Gore rushed for a season-high 74 yards last week. He has 521 rushing yards this year, his 16th season with 500-plus scrimmage yards, the most in NFL history. Gore ranks third in NFL history with 15,868 rush yards and fourth with 19,834 scrimmage yards. New York is second worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only five on the season.

How to make Jets vs. Raiders picks

