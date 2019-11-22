Raiders vs. Jets odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, predictions from model on 92-63 roll

After winning just four games a season ago, coach Jon Gruden has the Oakland Raiders at 6-4 this season and contending for the AFC West title and a Wild-Card spot. The Raiders make a trip across the country on Sunday when they visit the resurgent New York Jets. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium. Oakland's playoff chances should be helped by the fact that it has one of the easiest schedules remaining in the NFL, as all but one opponent has a non-winning record entering Week 12. The Jets, meanwhile, have been able to take advantage of weak opposition the past two weeks by winning back-to-back games for the first time in 2019. Oakland is a three-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Raiders odds, while the over-under is 46.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Jets picks of your own, look at the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 12 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 30-20 run that dates back to last season.

It's also on an incredible 92-63 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model has also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, here are the betting lines and trends for Raiders vs. Jets:

Jets vs. Raiders spread: Oakland -3

Jets vs. Raiders over-under: 46.5 points

Jets vs. Raiders money line: Oakland -156, NY Jets +132

OAK: Oakland's three-game winning streak is its longest since 2016

NYJ: New York is 3-0 this season when Sam Darnold has a QB rating of at least 90

The model knows that the Raiders have covered five of their past seven games overall. Josh Jacobs, the No. 24 overall pick out of Alabama, has already set the franchise rookie rushing record with 923 yards on the ground. Jacobs had his fourth 100-yard game of the season in a Week 11 victory over the winless Cincinnati Bengals, which set the franchise rookie record previously held by Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

The entire Raiders rookie class has exceeded expectations by scoring a total of 14 touchdowns on the season and at least one in seven straight games. That total of 14 is a franchise record for rookies in any season. In addition, rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby had four sacks in last week's win over the Bengals, the second-most in NFL history in a game by a rookie.

But just because Oakland is favored on Sunday doesn't mean it will cover the Jets vs. Raiders spread.

New York is allowing a league-low 79.1 yards rushing per game. In last week's 34-17 win at Washington, the Redskins managed just 54 yards on 20 carries. Safety Jamal Adams is a key to that defense. He had two sacks against the Redskins and is only the third defensive back to record at least two sacks in consecutive weeks since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold had struggled with turnovers in the Jets' 1-7 start, but has just one interception in the past two games with a rating of at least 97.9 in both. New York didn't top 24 points in its first eight games but has scored 34 points in each of the past two weeks. The Jets also are 6-2-2 against the spread in their last 10 games after allowing fewer than 250 total yards in their previous game – the Redskins were held to 225 total yards in Week 11.

So who wins Raiders vs. Jets?