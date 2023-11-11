Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season features a jam-packed, 12-game slate on Sunday. The finale of the day will take place at Allegiant Stadium, with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the New York Jets in primetime on Sunday Night Football. The Raiders are 4-5 overall and 3-1 at home this season, including a lopsided win over the New York Giants a week ago. New York is 4-4 overall and 2-1 on the road in 2023. The Jets lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-6 in their last outing.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Jets as 1-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36.5 in the latest Raiders vs. Jets odds. Before you make any Jets vs. Raiders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jets vs. Raiders and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Jets spread: Jets -1

Raiders vs. Jets over/under: 36.5 points

Raiders vs. Jets money line: Jets -113, Raiders -107

NYJ: Jets are 4-3-1 against the spread this season

LV: Raiders are 4-5 against the spread this season

Raiders vs. Jets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Raiders vs. Jets live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Jets can cover

New York has one of the best defenses in the NFL, which was on full display last week. The Jets held the high-powered Los Angeles Chargers to only 191 total yards and allowed only 3.4 yards per play in the game. New York has allowed fewer than 200 total yards in back-to-back weeks, and the Jets are giving up the third-fewest yards per play (4.6) in the NFL this season. The Jets are in the top eight in scoring defense, yielding only 19.5 points per game, and rank No. 4 with 1.46 points allowed per defensive possession. New York is giving up 25.1 yards per drive, No. 3 in the NFL, and only 312.0 total yards per game.

The Jets are particularly stingy against the pass, sitting at No. 3 with 174.8 passing yards allowed per game, and have given up only eight touchdown passes in eight games. New York is yielding only 5.0 net yards per pass attempt, a top-five mark, and the Jets have 13 takeaways this season. The Jets are even better near the goal line, ranking in the top five in red zone efficiency allowed at 41.7% this season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raiders can cover

Maxx Crosby and the Raiders project well defensively against New York's scuffling offense. Crosby is tied for the second-most sacks (9.5) in the NFL this season, and he has the most tackles (56) by a defensive lineman in the league. Crosby is only the third player since 2000 with at least nine sacks and 55 tackles in the first nine games of a season, and he leads the NFL with 53 quarterback pressures in 2023. Crosby leads a unit that is above-average in total yards allowed (330.9 per game) and yards allowed per play (5.1) this season, and the Raiders are in the top 10 in passing yards allowed (192.2 per game) and yards allowed per pass (6.7).

Las Vegas is also facing a New York offense that is scoring only 16.5 points per game and 1.15 points per drive this season. No team has fewer offensive touchdowns (eight) than New York, and the Jets are dead-last in yards per drive (22.2), third down efficiency (22%), red zone efficiency (24%), and first downs (119). The Jets are also in the bottom five in total yards (272.9 per game), yards per play (4.6), and passing yards (169.5), with New York failing to keep Zach Wilson upright. The Jets gave up eight sacks last week, and Wilson has more sack yards (779) in his first 30 games than any NFL quarterback in the last two decades. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jets vs. Raiders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the point total, with neither team projected to reach 200 passing yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Raiders spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.