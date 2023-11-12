On Sunday Night Football, the New York Jets will play in Las Vegas for the first time in franchise history. The Jets will visit Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in a nationally-televised battle. New York is 4-4 this season, though the Jets are 2-1 away from home. The Raiders are 4-5 overall and 3-1 at home, including three straight victories in Las Vegas. The Jets' last three games and the Raiders' last two games have sailed under the total.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Las Vegas. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Jets as 1-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 36.5 in the latest Raiders vs. Jets odds. Before you make any Jets vs. Raiders picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jets vs. Raiders and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Jets vs. Raiders:

Raiders vs. Jets spread: Jets -1

Raiders vs. Jets over/under: 36.5 points

Raiders vs. Jets money line: Jets -113, Raiders -107

NYJ: Jets are 4-3-1 against the spread this season

LV: Raiders are 4-5 against the spread this season

Raiders vs. Jets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Raiders vs. Jets live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Jets can cover

Las Vegas is No. 28 in the NFL in third down efficiency (33.0%) on offense and No. 30 in total yards (275.6 per game). The Raiders have 16 turnovers this season and no team has more interceptions (13) than Las Vegas. The Raiders are also scuffling on the ground, ranking No. 31 in both rushing yards per game (76.1) and yards per carry (3.2). After a 2022 season in which the Jets were in the top five in scoring defense and total defense, the team's performance remains quite strong.

New York has allowed fewer than 200 total yards in back-to-back games and the Jets are in the top four of the league in points allowed per possession (1.46), yards allowed per possession (25.1), and yards allowed per play (4.6). The Jets have 13 takeaways this season, and New York is also elite against the pass, giving up fewer than 175 passing yards per game with only eight touchdown passes allowed in eight games. See which team to pick here.

Why the Raiders can cover

Maxx Crosby and the Raiders project well defensively against New York's scuffling offense. Crosby is tied for the second-most sacks (9.5) in the NFL this season, and he has the most tackles (56) by a defensive lineman in the league. Crosby is only the third player since 2000 with at least nine sacks and 55 tackles in the first nine games of a season, and he leads the NFL with 53 quarterback pressures in 2023. Crosby leads a unit that is above-average in total yards allowed (330.9 per game) and yards allowed per play (5.1) this season, and the Raiders are in the top 10 in passing yards allowed (192.2 per game) and yards allowed per pass (6.7).

Las Vegas is also facing a New York offense that is scoring only 16.5 points per game and 1.15 points per drive this season. No team has fewer offensive touchdowns (eight) than New York, and the Jets are dead-last in yards per drive (22.2), third down efficiency (22%), red zone efficiency (24%), and first downs (119). The Jets are also in the bottom five in total yards (272.9 per game), yards per play (4.6), and passing yards (169.5), with New York failing to keep Zach Wilson upright. The Jets gave up eight sacks last week, and Wilson has more sack yards (779) in his first 30 games than any NFL quarterback in the last two decades. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jets vs. Raiders picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, with neither team projected to reach 200 passing yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jets vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Raiders spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.