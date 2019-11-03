Raiders vs. Lions live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Oakland (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Current Records: Oakland 3-4; Detroit 3-3-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, Oakland is heading back home. They will take on Detroit at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at RingCentral Coliseum. The Raiders are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

Oakland was hampered by 85 penalty yards against Houston last week. Oakland fell just short of Houston by a score of 27-24. Oakland got a solid performance out of QB Derek Carr, who passed for 285 yards and three TDs on 30 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Carr's 65-yard touchdown toss up the middle to WR Hunter Renfrow in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening. Carr's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, Detroit didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Giants, but they still walked away with a 31-26 victory. WR Kenny Golladay and QB Matthew Stafford were among the main playmakers for the Lions as the former caught six passes for 123 yards and two TDs and the latter passed for 342 yards and three TDs on 32 attempts. Golladay didn't help his team much against Minnesota two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Golladay has never finished with more yards this season.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 3-3-1 while Oakland's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Raiders are stumbling into the contest with the third most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 19 on the season. The Lions have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 302.6 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California

RingCentral Coliseum -- Oakland, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Raiders are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Lions.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Detroit won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Nov 22, 2015 - Detroit 18 vs. Oakland 13

Top Projected Fantasy Players