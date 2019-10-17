Raiders vs. Packers: How to watch, stream Super Bowl II rematch on CBS, CBS All Access

The Oakland Raiders continue to shock the NFL world with their impressive 3-2 start, coming off back-to-back victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears before getting a well-deserved week off. Oakland is set to face its toughest test yet, facing the first-place Green Bay Packers, who are 5-1 after a thrilling comeback against the Detroit Lions.

Here's why the Raiders are primed to pull off the upset in a Super Bowl II rematch, but first some details on how and when to tune into the game:

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Oct. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Raiders have proven they are a better team than initially expected, though their preseason was overshadowed by the Antonio Brown saga. Oakland doesn't exactly wow you on the stat sheet, but the Raiders are a half-game behind the Chiefs for first place in the AFC West. Oakland can run the ball, averaging 134.4 yards per game (eighth in the NFL) and Derek Carr (yes, Derek Carr) leads the NFL in completion percentage at 73.3 percent. This compensates an offense that averages 20.6 points (19th in NFL) and 348.2 yards (21st in NFL). Oakland averages 5.7 yards per play and is fourth in third-down conversation percentage (47.62%). The Raiders defense allows 24.6 points (21st in NFL) and 355.6 yards (17th in NFL), which isn't impressive ... even though they allow just 92 rushing yards a game. Green Bay's offense isn't as impressive as in years past, averaging 23.7 points (14th in NFL) and 355.5 yards per game (17th in NFL). The Packers are only converting 31% on third down, 27th in the league. Green Bay is carried by its defense, which allows 19.2 points and 363.8 yards per game (21st in NFL). The Packers have 1.8 takeaways a game, which is eighth in the NFL.

Prediction

The Raiders are going to have to give the ball to Josh Jacobs to control a Packers defense that allows 124.5 rush yards a game. Jacobs and the Raiders are coming off a bye, and he's fresh off a 123-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Bears. Expect the Raiders to control the ball and make the Packers one-dimensional throwing the football. The Raiders have been excellent at controlling the clock and moving the chains on third down. If they can keep Rodgers and the Packers offense (with or without Davante Adams) off the field, they can pull off the upset.

Pick: Raiders 24, Packers 21