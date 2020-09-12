The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in the opener for both sides. The Raiders tied for second place in the AFC West last year with a 7-9 record. The Panthers were last in the NFC South at 5-11 and hired Matt Rhule, formerly at Baylor, to take over for Ron Rivera.

Las Vegas is favored by three points in the latest Panthers vs. Raiders odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 47.5. Before entering any Raiders vs. Panthers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Panthers vs. Raiders. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Raiders vs. Panthers:

Panthers vs. Raiders spread: Panthers +3

Panthers vs. Raiders over-under: 47.5 points

Panthers vs. Raiders money line: Carolina +130, Las Vegas -150

Why the Raiders can cover

Derek Carr became the first Raiders quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in consecutive seasons in 2019. His 70.5 completion percentage also set a franchise mark and was second in the NFL. Josh Jacobs led all rookies with 1,150 rushing yards. Darren Waller was second among tight ends with 90 receptions and 1,145 yards in 2019.

The Raiders will add a pair of highly-touted rookies to their passing game, as Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards make their pro debuts. Ruggs was a first round draft choice in 2020 and Edwards was selected in the third round. Hunter Renfrow opens the season aiming for his third consecutive game with 100 yards and a TD. Maxx Crosby ranked second among rookies last year with 10 sacks.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina signed free-agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year contract in the offseason in an effort to stabilize the position. He won all of his five starts with the Saints last season. His top target should be D.J. Moore, who had six-plus catches and 75-plus yards in all of his home games in 2019. Curtis Samuel had six TD catches last year and former Jet Robby Anderson, another free-agent add, had five.

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey totaled 2,392 yards from scrimmage last year, the third-most in NFL history. He had 116 receptions in 2019, the most ever in a single season by a running back. McCaffrey also tied for the NFL lead with a career-high 19 scrimmage TDs.

How to make Panthers vs. Raiders picks

The model has simulated Panthers vs. Raiders 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Raiders? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Panthers spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll.