Gardner Minshew and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) host Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers (0-2) in an NFL Week 3 battle on CBS. Las Vegas readies for its first home game of the 2024 season after a thrilling 26-23 upset win against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, the Panthers are turning to Dalton to help turn their season around following an 0-2 start.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Raiders are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.

How to watch Panthers vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Panthers date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Raiders vs. Panthers time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Panthers TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Panthers streaming: Paramount+

Week 3 NFL picks for Panthers vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Panthers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Raiders vs. Panthers, the model is backing Las Vegas to cover the spread at home. Even with Dalton now under center for Carolina, the Panthers offensive line is still an issue. That could ultimately doom them against an opportunistic Raiders defense led by Maxx Crosby.

As for Carolina's own defense, it ranks 25th in the league after allowing 364 average yards and eight touchdowns over a two-game span. Minshew heads into Week 3 ranked third in the NFL with 533 passing yards and will target Davante Adams often against a struggling secondary. You may be able to stream the game here.

