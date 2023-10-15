Long-time AFC rivals will face off in Week 6 when the Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The home team is coming off of a cagey 17-13 win against the Green Bay Packers but have a quick turnaround after playing their last game on Monday. Meanwhile, Bill Belichick's team is still looking for answers after being shut out by the New Orleans Saints 34-0. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Raiders are 3-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Patriots odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

Raiders vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Raiders vs. Patriots time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Patriots streaming: Paramount+

For Raiders vs. Patriots, the model is picking Over 41.5 total points to be scored. New England has been outscored 72-3 in their last two games and Jones has been benched twice, but they should be able to rush the ball down field against a Las Vegas defense that is ranked 23rd against the run.

Meanwhile, the Patriots' defense currently has four cornerbacks on IR, which opens up the door for Davante Adams to have a bounce-back game in Week 6. The superstar receiver has dealt with a shoulder injury early in the season, but still played 94% of the snaps last Monday against Green Bay. The Raiders' offense has not yet reached the 20-point mark in scoring this season, but the SportsLine model appears positive that will change in Week 6 against a struggling opponent.

Raiders vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Oct. 15
Raiders vs. Patriots time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Raiders vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS
Raiders vs. Patriots streaming: Paramount+