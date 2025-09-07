East and West will collide in NFL Week 1 when the New England Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams finished 4-13 last season and missed out on the playoffs, but return with new looks and coaching staffs in 2025. Mike Vrabel takes over as head coach for New England as Drake Maye returns under center for his second NFL season. Meanwhile, former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith reunite for the Silver and Black.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. New England is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Patriots odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5. The Patriots are -145 money line favorites (risk $145 to win $100), while the Raiders are +122 underdogs. Before making any Patriots vs. Raiders picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine projection model.

Be sure to watch this game on CBS and Paramount+, where new users can get a free one-week trial. Sign up here.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Here are SportsLine's model's best bets for Raiders vs. Patriots on Sunday:

Patriots -2.5

Over 44.5

Patriots -2.5

Though both teams are in transitional periods, the model is leaning on New England to be further down that road in this season debut. The Raiders are relatively healthy heading into Week 1, but the offensive line will have to be perfect as Smith is the only healthy quarterback on the depth chart. New England's own offense is banged up and their newly-formed offensive line will be facing Maxx Crosby, but the model still has the Patriots covering the spread in 55% of simulations. Watch Raiders vs. Patriots on CBS or stream on Paramount+. New Paramount+ users can sign up here and get a free one-week trial.

Over 44.5

The Over hit in 11 games for New England in 2024 and in nine games for Las Vegas. The Raiders have veterans in Crosby, former New York Jet Leki Fotu and former Patriot Adam Butler, but the rest of the defense is young and lacks experience. Smith has thrown for 1,210 yards with four touchdowns against New England in his career, finding the end zone in four straight meetings with the Patriots. New England also struggled against the rush last season and will be tested by the explosiveness of rookie running back Ashton Jeanty. The Over is the side with all the value.

Want more NFL picks for Sunday, September 7?

You've seen the model's best bets for New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders. Now, get picks for every NFL game from SportsLine's proven team of Vegas experts and the model that simulates each game 10,000 times.