The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2025 NFL season with an AFC matchup. Las Vegas finished last season with a 4-13 record. The Raiders decided to fire Antonio Pierce and brought in Pete Carroll to be the new head coach. It's a similar story for New England, which notched a 4-13 campaign as well and axed Jerod Mayo. Mike Vrabel has returned to the Patriots, but as their head coach this time.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 7. New England is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Raiders vs. Patriots odds at bet365 Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Patriots vs. Raiders picks or same-game parlays, be sure to see the Week 1 NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven model and check out the latest NFL odds.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's top SGP picks for Raiders vs. Patriots:

Raiders +2.5 (-105)

Over 43.5 total points (-110)

Brock Bowers Over 64.5 receiving yards (-110)



Parlay odds: +490



Raiders +2.5

The Raiders made a ton of moves this offseason to improve not only the roster but the coaching staff. Carroll is a Super Bowl-winning head coach and owns a 26-21-1 against the spread record. Geno Smith is also QB1 for Las Vegas and has a history with Carroll from their time in Seattle. Smith has thrown for 7,944 passing yards and 50 touchdowns under Carroll.

Over 43.5 total points

Both of these offenses improved over the last few months. Las Vegas' offense has Smith, Brock Bowers, and added Ahston Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Drake Maye enters his second season with new playmakers like Stefon Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson, and Kyle Williams at his disposal. SportsLine's model projects that these teams will score 46 total points in this Week 1 tilt.

Brock Bowers Over 64.5 receiving yards



Bowers is coming off a rookie campaign where he caught passes from Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder. He still reeled in 112 passes for 1,194 receiving yards and five touchdowns. The Georgia product went over 64.5 receiving yards in eight games in 2024. There's more stability under center, and Bowers is the best pass-catching option for Las Vegas.

More NFL picks for Week 1

