With the Rams coming off a Super Bowl win and the Raiders adding Davante Adams, both teams had lofty aspirations coming into 2022. However, they have underperformed, with Las Vegas at 5-7 and Los Angeles at 3-9. Now, they're heading into a Week 14 matchup on Thursday Night Football and NFL daily Fantasy football players are trying to figure out which NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS stacks to target. The Raiders have won three in a row and Josh Jacobs has piled up 613 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns during that span. He'll have plenty of exposure in NFL DFS lineups on Thursday Night Football. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Thursday night's NFL DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Rams running back Cam Akers. The Rams' offense has struggled for most of the season, but Akers has shown signs of life over the last three weeks. Against the Seahawks last Sunday, Akers ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Over his last three games, Akers has rushed for 158 yards and a 4.05 yards per carry average. With Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson all out, the Rams will try to run clock and keep their offense on the field following Akers' best performance of the season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders tight end Foster Moreau. The LSU product caught 30 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns a season ago while playing behind Darren Waller, and he's been even more involved in 2022 with Waller sidelined due a hamstring injury.

Moreau has played in at least 90% of the snaps in each of the last seven games and caught 25 passes for 316 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He has a touchdown reception in two of his last four games and has had at least three receptions in six of the nine games that he's started this year. Meanwhile, the Rams have given up a touchdown catch to a tight end in five of their last six games. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Raiders

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Raiders vs. Rams? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.