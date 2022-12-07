After three consecutive wins, the mood around the Las Vegas Raiders has changed, and names like Josh Jacobs and Derek Carr have seen renewed value in the NFL DFS player pool. This week on Thursday Night Football, McDaniels and the Raiders will go for a fourth-straight win against the Los Angeles Rams. Loading up on Las Vegas stars could be the smart move for NFL DFS lineups, but filling out your roster with high-upside players could be the difference in winning tournaments and cash games. With Cooper Kupp (ankle) and Allen Robinson (foot) out for the Rams, Tutu Atwell got his first start of the season last week and finished with five targets and two receptions for 48 yards. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Rams vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Raiders vs. Rams

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Rams running back Cam Akers. The Rams' offense has struggled for most of the season, but Akers has shown signs of life over the last three weeks. Against the Seahawks last Sunday, Akers ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Over his last three games, Akers has rushed for 158 yards and a 4.05 yards per carry average. With Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson all out, the Rams will try to run clock and keep their offense on the field following Akers' best performance of the season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders tight end Foster Moreau. Darren Waller hasn't played since October 23 and was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) on November 10. In seven games since Week 6, Moreau has 242 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Moreau hasn't been a high-volume tight end option, but twice in the last two weeks, he has turned just one catch into a 30-yard reception. Opponents haven't gone out of their way to target tight ends against the Rams this year, but L.A. has yielded an average of 11.34 yards per catch to the position. Furthermore, Moreau has had five red zone targets since Week 6, tied with four other players for the sixth-most such looks during that stretch. You can see the rest of McClure's TNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Raiders

