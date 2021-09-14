Through 3 Quarters

Only one more quarter stands between the Baltimore Ravens and the win they were favored to collect going into this night. Sitting on a score of 17-10, they have looked like the better squad out there today, but there's still one more quarter to play.

Baltimore has enjoyed the tag-team combination of RB Ty'Son Williams and QB Lamar Jackson. The former has punched in one rushing touchdown, while the latter has passed for one TD and 150 yards on 23 attempts in addition to picking up 46 yards on the ground. Jackson has been efficient, with a passer rating of 130.

The Las Vegas Raiders' only offensive touchdown has come from RB Josh Jacobs.

Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Las Vegas

Last Season Records: Las Vegas 8-8; Baltimore 11-5

What to Know

The Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders are opening their 2021 seasons against one another at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at Allegiant Stadium. Baltimore is coming off of an 11-5 season with hopes of advancing further than the second round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Buffalo Bills 17-3. On the other hand, Las Vegas missed the playoffs altogether last season and is looking forward to a clean start.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Ravens were third best in touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2020 season giving up only 34. Less enviably, Las Vegas was third worst when it came to rushing touchdowns allowed last season, with the squad giving up 24 overall. The good news for Las Vegas, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

Baltimore is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $185.00

Odds

The Ravens are a 4-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Bettors have moved against the Ravens slightly, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas and Baltimore both have two wins in their last four games.