Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Las Vegas

Current Records: New Orleans 1-0; Las Vegas 1-0

Last Season Records: Las Vegas 7-9; New Orleans 13-3

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders are home Monday, but with the point spread against them by 5.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on the New Orleans Saints at 8:15 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. Gameboth teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Las Vegas had to kick off their season on the road last week, but they showed no ill effects. They snuck past the Carolina Panthers with a 34-30 win. Las Vegas' RB Josh Jacobs was one of the most active players for the team, punching in three rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, New Orleans took care of business in their home opener. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, winning 34-23. The win came about even with the Saints handicapping themselves with 116 penalty yards. Their RB Alvin Kamara filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. QB Taysom Hill's longest connection was to Kamara for 38 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders got away with a 35-34 win when the teams previously met four seasons ago. Will they repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN fuboTV Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $685.00

Odds

The Saints are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Saints as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Las Vegas won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.