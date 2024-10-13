AFC North meets AFC West in NFL Week 6 as the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2) face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) on CBS and Paramount+. Mike Tomlin's team got off to a hot start this season but have since lost two games in a row, most recently a 20-17 heartbreaker to the Dallas Cowboys. They visit a Raiders team that has struggled all season to find consistency and hope their offense will get a jolt with Aidan O'Connell under center. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Steelers are 3-point favorites in the latest Raiders vs. Steelers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 36.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Steelers vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Oct. 13

Raiders vs. Steelers time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year.

For Raiders vs. Steelers, the model is backing Pittsburgh to cover the spread on the road. The Steelers enter Sunday's showdown giving up just 14.6 points per game on defense, which is tied for the second-fewest in the league. Las Vegas, meanwhile, is averaging only 84.0 rushing yards per game, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

In addition, the Steelers have beaten the Raiders in the past two seasons, a trend the model expects to continue on Sunday. SportsLine's model is calling for the Steelers to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.