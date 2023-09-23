An AFC showdown on Sunday Night Football features the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1). These teams went in different directions in Week 2. The Steelers defended their home turf and beat the division-rival Cleveland Browns, 26-22. Meanwhile, the Raiders were demolished 38-10 by the Buffalo Bills. Both teams' games hit the over last week.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. SportsLine consensus lists Las Vegas as a 2.5-point favorite in the Raiders vs. Steelers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.

Raiders vs. Steelers spread: Raiders -2.5

Raiders vs. Steelers over/under: 43 points

Raiders vs. Steelers money line: Raiders -148, Steelers +126

PIT: 11-7-1 against the spread since start of 2022 season

LV: 9-10 ATS since start of 2022 season

Why the Raiders can cover

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is accurate passer with impressive pocket presence. The 31-year-old came to the Raiders in the offseason to reunite with head coach Josh McDaniels, his offensive coordinator for three seasons in New England. Garoppolo has completed 72% of his pass attempts for 385 yards and three passing touchdowns on the season. In Week 1, he went 20 of 26 for 200 yards and two passing scores.

Receiver Davante Adams is the No. 1 option in the passing attack. Adams runs precise routes and catches everything within reach. The six-time Pro Bowler has recorded four 1,000-yard campaigns in his career. In his first season in Las Vegas last year, Adams compiled 100 catches for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. Through two games, he leads the way with 12 grabs for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh's defense has difference-makers at all three levels. The Steelers forced the Browns into four turnovers that led to a pair of touchdowns last week. Linebacker T.J. Watt is a menace coming off the edge. Watt has powerful hands that allow him to consistently get into the backfield. The five-time Pro Bowl selection is leading the league in sacks (four) with nine total tackles and three tackles for loss. Last week, Watt had four tackles, one sack and a 16-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith lines up on the opposite side of Watt. Highsmith has a crafty pass-rush plan and can beat offensive tackles with either speed or power. The Charlotte product is coming off a dominant 2022 season in which he logged 63 total tackles and 14.5 sacks. In Week 2, Highsmith had seven total stops, one sack, one forced fumble and a 30-yard interception returned for a score.

