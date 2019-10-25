Raiders vs. Texans odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from advanced computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Sunday's Raiders vs. Texans game 10,000 times.
The Houston Texans will take on the Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston is 4-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Oakland is 3-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Texans have won four of their last six games, while the Raiders have won two of their last three. Houston enters Sunday's showdown averaging 396.0 yards per game of total offense, the fifth best mark in the league. Oakland, meanwhile, has struggled defensively, allowing opponents to score an average of 27.5 points per game. Houston is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Texans vs. Raiders odds, while the Over-Under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Raiders vs. Texans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 8 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 24-17 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 86-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 7, it nailed the Chiefs (-3) covering with plenty of room to spare against the Broncos and the Ravens (+3) staying within the spread against the Seahawks in a game Baltimore won outright by 14. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Texans vs. Raiders 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Despite quarterback Deshaun Watson throwing for 308 yards last week, the Texans fell short against the Colts 30-23 to snap a two-game winning streak. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in the loss. For the season, Watson has thrown for 1,952 yards and 13 touchdowns. And in his last home game, Watson torched the Falcons, throwing for 426 yards and five touchdowns.
The Raiders, meanwhile, also saw their own two-game winning streak come to an end last week, falling to the Packers 42-24. Quarterback Derek Carr completed 22-of-28 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, while tight end Darren Waller caught seven passes for 126 yards and both scores. Defensively, the Raiders struggled to contain Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers, who finished with 429 passing yards and six total touchdowns.
However, the Raiders have fared well against AFC South opponents, covering the spread in seven of their last nine games against a team from the AFC South.
So who wins Raiders vs. Texans? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Texans spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.
