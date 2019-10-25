Raiders vs. Texans odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 8 predictions from advanced computer model

The Houston Texans will take on the Oakland Raiders at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Houston is 4-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Oakland is 3-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Texans have won four of their last six games, while the Raiders have won two of their last three. Houston enters Sunday's showdown averaging 396.0 yards per game of total offense, the fifth best mark in the league. Oakland, meanwhile, has struggled defensively, allowing opponents to score an average of 27.5 points per game. Houston is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Texans vs. Raiders odds, while the Over-Under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Raiders vs. Texans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Despite quarterback Deshaun Watson throwing for 308 yards last week, the Texans fell short against the Colts 30-23 to snap a two-game winning streak. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught nine passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in the loss. For the season, Watson has thrown for 1,952 yards and 13 touchdowns. And in his last home game, Watson torched the Falcons, throwing for 426 yards and five touchdowns.

The Raiders, meanwhile, also saw their own two-game winning streak come to an end last week, falling to the Packers 42-24. Quarterback Derek Carr completed 22-of-28 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, while tight end Darren Waller caught seven passes for 126 yards and both scores. Defensively, the Raiders struggled to contain Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers, who finished with 429 passing yards and six total touchdowns.

However, the Raiders have fared well against AFC South opponents, covering the spread in seven of their last nine games against a team from the AFC South.

